Gurugram: Malls, shops to shut on Mondays and Tuesdays now, instead of weekends

cities

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 23:37 IST

Gurugram: Instead of weekends, all shopping malls and shops, except those dealing with essential goods and services, will now stay closed on Mondays and Tuesdays in urban areas, as per a revised order issued by the Haryana government on Friday.

On August 21, the government had ordered that all public and private offices, malls, markets, and shops should remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays in a bid to control the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19) disease. Although there was no restriction on traffic movement, traders in the city had said their businesses would be hit by the decision and had protested against it earlier this week.

The latest order comes after the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) reconsidered the matter and released fresh orders on closing only malls and shops in market places of urban areas of Haryana on the two weekdays. Public and private offices, however, won’t be closed on these days. The directive was issued by Keshani Anand Arora, chief secretary, who is also the chairperson of the state executive committee under SDMA. The decision comes at a time when Covid-19 tally in Haryana has crossed 60,596 and at least 661 deaths till Friday, according to the daily state health bulletin.

“There is no bar on opening shops and shopping malls on Saturday and Sunday in these areas,” reads the order. “The decision was taken to revive the economy which has already been hit hard by the national lockdown for months. Even before the lockdown, most of the shops used to be closed either on Monday or Tuesday. By closing markets and malls, the urban local body will get time to properly sanitise these areas,” said a senior official privy to the matter, requesting not to be named. In a press statement issued from state capital Chandigarh, the government said these directives shall remain in force till further orders.

According to the official quoted above, the state home department is not happy with the move but the decision was taken as the country is in the unlock phase whereby businesses and industries are opening up. The decision to keep shops closed on weekends was declared by state home minister Anil Vij on Twitter on the evening of August 21. Many expressed their disgruntlement on platforms run by social media companies citing how businesses are suffering terribly, difficulty in getting back to normalcy and the burden of retaining employees.

The decision of weekend lockdown was also opposed by restaurant owners, although they are now allowed to serve alcohol at the table after getting their liquor licenses renewed. Restaurant owners said they would be running in losses if the weekend lockdown is not lifted as they earn their maximum revenue during the weekend.

Shopping malls and market associations in Gurugram, meanwhile, felt encouraged with the government’s move. “Even during normal days, before the pandemic struck, buyers hardly rushed to shops on Mondays and Tuesdays, so closing shops on these two days won’t affect business much. The crowd is almost four times more on Saturdays and Sundays than weekdays, and keeping establishments on weekend days is good for business,” said Aman Bajaj, member, Metropolitan Mall Association. According to him, last weekend, due to closing of malls in Gurugram, people went to malls in South Delhi.

Harinder Rana, president, Palam Vyapar Kendra Market Association, also welcomed the move. “Generally, shops in our area are closed on Tuesdays. So, closing it for one more day won’t affect our business. Major sales are on weekends, which will once again pick up pace.”