Gurugram: Man booked for raping woman, her minor daughter after sedating them

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 23:56 IST

Gurugram: A man was booked for allegedly raping a 31-year-old woman and her 14-year-old daughter at gun point, on separate instances, after giving them some substance laced with a sedative, said police on Friday.

The police said the suspect had recorded a video of the first incident and blackmailed the woman to molest her several times. He had allegedly threatened to shoot her and her daughter if they told anyone of the assault.

According to the police, the two incidents took place in March and August this year, but the woman or her daughter did not approach the police earlier out of fear.

The woman, a homemaker, lodged a police complaint at Sector 10 police station on Thursday, following which an FIR was registered. The police said the suspect was arrested by a team of crime branch earlier this week in another case related to the possession of an illegal weapon and booked under Arms Act at City police station.

In the complaint, the woman said that the man posed as a friend of her husband and started visiting their house on the pretext of checking upon her husband, who was bed-ridden then and later died in June.

In March, the woman’s husband had gone out of town to stay with his brother after suffering a heart attack. She said that on March 19, the suspect came to her house on the pretext of giving her a medicine. “I was lying down as my blood pressure was low. He gave me a medicine and said that my husband had sent it. It was probably laced with a sedative. After consuming it, I fell unconscious. He raped me and also recorded a video of the incident. When I confronted him, he pulled out a gun and threatened to kill my family. I did not share my ordeal with anyone as I was scared,” she said in the FIR.

The police said after the incident in March, the suspect molested the woman several times but she kept to herself. A few weeks later, she accompanied her husband to Rohtak as he had suffered another heart attack and was admitted to a hospital there.

The woman said that during her stay in Rohtak, her daughter had been staying at her mother’s place in Gurugram.

“The suspect went to my mother’s house to pick up my daughter and made up a lie that he had come to take her to Rohtak to meet me. Instead, he took her to his friend’s house where he gave her a sedative, and sexually assaulted her. He threatened her too with a gun and told her that he would kill us all if she told anyone,” she told the police.

The police said the woman returned to her house in Gurugram recently. The landlord told her that all her belongings were taken away by the suspect, who told him that he was their relative.

A police official, privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said, “The incident was reported to the police on Thursday after the woman’s daughter shared her ordeal with her mother. Her mother, till then, was unaware that the accused man had sexually assaulted her daughter too. An FIR was registered immediately, and the woman and her minor daughter were provided counselling.”

Sanjay Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Sector 10 A police station, said, “The accused was arrested two days ago for a case of Arms Act and was sent to judicial custody. The victims said that they did not report the incident earlier due to fear. We will take the accused under production remand for this case.”

A case was registered against the suspect under sections 376 (rape), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc with intent to commit and offence), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code, section 4 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and relevant sections of the Arms Act at Sector 10 police station, said the police.