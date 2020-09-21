Gurugram: MCG plans to host cultural events at its open-air theatre from next month

cities

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 23:07 IST

Gurugram: The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) is likely to resume hosting cultural events at its open-air theatre in Sector 29 from next month, said officials.

“We are planning to start cultural events in our Sector 29 open-air theatre soon. Tentatively, we are looking at starting operations on October 2, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. A final decision on this would be taken by the end of this week,” said Jaspreet Kaur, additional commissioner, MCG.

The open-air theatre is the city’s main public cultural venue, and since March 2015, has provided a platform for singers, theatre actors, dancers, schoolchildren and other local artistes to perform.

A senior MCG official privy to the matter said a decision on whether the events will be held with a crowd or the performance be streamed digitally would be taken depending on the willingness of the artistes.

On August 29, the central government had allowed open-air theatres to resume operations across the country from September 21 as part of Unlock 4 measures. However, a maximum of 100 people would be allowed at such events.

The MCG officials said that the 1,500-seating capacity venue has enough space to accommodate 100 people, keeping social distancing and other safety protocols in place.

“Due to the coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent lockdown, the mood of the city has been quite low. When the central government paved the way for reopening of open-air theatres, we immediately started working on the best possible ways to once again host cultural events in the city, with adequate safety measures, as it will give people a much-needed mood boost,” said Kaur.

Kaur further highlighted the importance of artistes also needing a platform to start performing again. “Besides bringing about positivity, we felt that local artistes need to be promoted as they have suffered a lot during the last six months. By giving them a platform, they can showcase their talent while also provide entertainment to people,” she said.

MCG hosts at least 30 events at the theatre annually, which can be watched by audience free of cost. If the event takes place on October 2, it will be the first time since the coronavirus outbreak that any government body in the city is hosting a public event.

Local theatre artistes have welcomed the move. “It has been more than six months since our theatre group performed in front of a live audience. In the interim, our group has been practising online but it isn’t the same as performing on stage. If MCG resumes its cultural events, it will give hundreds of artistes like us a chance to once again engage with an audience and may also open doors to other opportunities for us on other forums,” said Suhasini Dighe Rastogi, a Gurugram-based theatre actor and director.

Rastogi’s theatre group has performed 11 plays at the MCG’s open-air theatre based on adaptations of short stories from Anton Chekhov, O Henry, Rabindranath Tagore, and Munshi Premchand.

Last year, the district administration had set up Kala Gram, a society for arts education. The objective of Kala Gram is to run weekly classes for providing training for theatre, various dance forms, classical and instrumental music while also hosting events where artistes can showcase their talent.

The civic body officials said that Kala Gram’s office is being constructed near the Sector 29 open-air theatre and they are tying up with them to host the October 2 event.