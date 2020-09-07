Gurugram might witness another spell of light rain today

cities

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 00:27 IST

Gurugram: The city might witness another spell of light rain on Monday, after which rainfall activity is expected to decrease for the next few days in the region, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Tuesday. According to the agency, rainfall activity over northwest India is likely to decrease with light to moderate, isolated to scattered rainfall across the region after which it is expected to decrease further in the next four-five days.

Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the IMD’s regional forecasting centre in Delhi, said there is a possibility of light rain this week in the national capital region. “Gurugram and Faridabad saw more rainfall activity on Saturday but with the monsoon trough shifting around Meerut and surrounding areas, light rain can be expected in NCR,” said Srivastava.

The minimum temperature on Sunday was recorded at 23 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature stood at 35.5 degrees Celsius — a marginal drop from Saturday’s 36.6 degrees Celsius. Gurugram’s maximum temperature is expected to stay around 35 degrees on Monday. As per the weekly forecast, cloudy sky with thundershowers and one or two spells of rain are expected on Monday.

Air quality in the city remained ‘satisfactory’ on Sunday, recording 60 on the Central Pollution Control Board’s air quality index (AQI) bulletin. This was an improvement from the previous day’s recording of 74, in the ‘satisfactory’ category. The improvement in air quality was attributed largely to an increase in wind speed and light rainfall Saturday evening.

The average daily concentration of particulate matter (PM) 2.5, the city’s most prominent pollutant, on Sunday was 67.75 µg/m³, according to the Haryana State Pollution Control Board’s air quality monitor at Vikas Sadan. According to the early air quality warning system for Delhi-NCR, the air quality is likely to remain in the ‘satisfactory’ category on Monday and Tuesday.