1 dead, 2 feared trapped as building collapses in Haryana's Gurugram

At least one person was killed and two others were feared trapped after a three-story building collapsed in Haryana's Gurugram on Sunday, news agency ANI reported citing a senior official on Monday. Gurugram's deputy commissioner Yash Garg told ANI that one person was rescued and sent to the hospital for treatment.

The building next to a warehouse in Khawaspur village, around 20 kilometres from Gurugram in Farrukhnagar block, collapsed at around 7pm, the police said. The spot is around 2.5km from the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway.

"One dead after a three-story building collapsed in Gurugram's Khawaspur area. A person has been rescued and sent to the hospital for treatment. Two persons are feared trapped underneath the debris. Rescue operation is underway," Garg told reporters, according to ANI.

Rajiv Deswal, the deputy commissioner of police (crime), said earlier that police teams reached the spot as soon as they received information through the security guards deployed in the area. "Fire tenders and rescue teams also reached and are carrying out a rescue operation,” he said.

Locals residents at the spot said that the brick and concrete building was around 15 years old and that the warehouse workers lived there.

The building is adjacent to a food grain warehouse and labourers were inside it when it suddenly collapsed. Officials said earlier that most of the people were out for dinner.

They added that ambulances, fire tenders, earthmovers and JCB machines were deployed for rescue operations.

