12-year-old girl killed after truck runs over her in Sohna

A 12-year-old girl riding pillion with her father on a scooter was killed after a truck ran her over when a speeding motorcyclist hit their two-wheeler on the Sohna-Palwal road on Saturday morning, police said. Police said an FIR was being registered at Sadar Sohna police station.

The deceased was identified as Himani Sharma, a Class 6 student of a reputed private school, who was on her way to school when the accident took place between 7.30am and 7.45am near Sancholi village, barely 2km from the school.

Police said Somdev Sharma, a resident of Silani, was riding the scooter and taking his daughters, Himani and Ashika, 10, to school. Investigators said that a motorcycle coming from the opposite direction collided with their scooter, causing all three to fall.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said, “Somdev and his two daughters fell on the road from the impact. The motorcyclist also lost balance and fell. However, Himani was the only one who had fallen on the main road, while the other three fell on the footpath.”

Turan said that at the same moment, a speeding truck came from the Sohna side. “Its driver either failed to slow down due to speeding or might not have spotted the girl who had suddenly fallen on the road due to the impact of the collision between the two-wheelers. The result was that the truck ran over her and sped away immediately from the spot,” he said.

Investigators said everything unfolded within seconds, giving neither the girl a chance to move aside nor her father time to react. The motorcyclist also fled, abandoning his vehicle.

Commuters helped Somdev and Ashika and alerted the police control room. Emergency response vehicles rushed them to Sohna government hospital for treatment of bruises and cuts. Himani’s body was sent for autopsy before being handed to the family.

Police said an FIR was being registered at Sadar Sohna police station under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving on a public way) on the complaint of Somdev Sharma.