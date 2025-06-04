13 booked for 71.5 lakh loan fraud using fake IDs in Gurugram

At least 13 suspects have been booked for allegedly defrauding a private sector bank of ₹71.5 lakh by availing personal loans using forged documents and diverting the funds to Mumbai, police said on Tuesday. According to investigators, the loans were issued between May 2022 and February 2024 from a Sector 14 branch of a reputed private bank. (File photo)

According to investigators, the loans were issued between May 2022 and February 2024 from a Sector 14 branch of a reputed private bank. The fraud came to light in February this year after the bank initiated an internal inquiry when several borrowers stopped paying their monthly instalments.

A senior police officer said the so-called customers were later found to be non-existent, having used fake documents to pose as employees of well-known automobile and spare parts manufacturing firms in Gurugram. All had submitted forged salary slips, bank statements, and employment records, allegedly showing 4–8 years of service.

“These 13 ‘ghost’ customers had submitted six common residential addresses. However, during verification, none of them were found to reside there,” the officer said. “There is a strong possibility that either some bank officials have connived with the suspect to clear the loans or they didn’t carry out any physical verification of the addresses and loans were disbursed only on the basis of documents to meet target pressures,” he added.

Police further revealed that loan proceeds from 10 customers were transferred to a Mumbai-based logistics firm, while the remaining three transferred funds directly into the firm owner’s account immediately after loan disbursal.

Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) is investigating. “They will arrest the suspects soon on the basis of the evidence,” he added.

Based on a complaint filed on March 3 by the bank’s regional officer, an FIR was registered Monday at Sector 14 police station under IPC sections 120B, 420, 467, 468, and 471.

.