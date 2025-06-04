14 booked for assaulting lawyer after road rage in Faridabad

At least 14 men were booked for allegedly assaulting a man after he honked at them to move their vehicle that was blocking the road near Neelam Chowk, police said on Tuesday. The suspects also thrashed another commuter who attempted to record the incident and smashed his phone to destroy the footage. An FIR was registered Monday night at Faridabad Kotwali police station under Sections 191(2), 190, 115, and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. (File photo)

The incident took place around 12.30am on Sunday when Jasmeet Singh, a lawyer, was returning home to Sector 16 after dining at a restaurant. As he exited the restaurant, Singh found a Maruti Suzuki XL6 obstructing the road. After repeated honking to get the vehicle moved, Singh was allegedly abused and attacked by the six drunk occupants of the car, police said.

A heated argument escalated into violence when the suspects reportedly called in at least eight more men, who arrived on four two-wheelers armed with rods and sticks. “The drunk suspects mercilessly assaulted Singh with bricks while his family members tried to shield him,” said Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer, Faridabad Police.

According to police, the group also pelted stones at Singh’s Maruti Ciaz, causing damage. A passerby, Swatantra Nayak, who attempted to film the attack, was also beaten and had his phone smashed.

Police said they had obtained CCTV footage and registration numbers of the XL6 and two-wheelers used by the suspects. “We have asked the transport department to identify the vehicle owners so arrests can be made soon,” Yadav added.

An FIR was registered Monday night at Faridabad Kotwali police station under Sections 191(2), 190, 115, and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on a joint complaint by Singh and Nayak.