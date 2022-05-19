1,455 fined in seven days for violating traffic rules; special drive continues
Gurugram: The Gurugram traffic police has fined 1,455 people — 1,195 for driving on the wrong side, and 260 for violating lane driving rules — during two road safety drives in one week, said the officials on Thursday.
The drive to reduce accidents due to these two violations across the city were launched on May 12, and are set to continue indefinitely, said the officials.
Ravinder Singh Tomar, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) traffic, said that the drive is being conducted with a focus on stretches like Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway, Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road, Gurgaon-Faridabad Road, Golf Course Extension Road, Golf Course Road, Sohna Road, Dwarka Expressway, Vikas Marg, and Netaji Subhash Marg. “Around 17% of the road fatalities in the city happen due to wrong-way driving and for violating lane driving norms. To curb this, we have started an indefinite road safety drive focusing on these two violations, especially on stretches where the offence is common. Heavy enforcement is the main solution for these violations,” said Tomar.
According to the traffic police officials, around 70 out of 409 road fatalities in 2021 happened due to wrong-way driving and lane driving violations.
Besides penalising the violators on the spot, the traffic police also use digital surveillance extensively. They issued 1,910 e-challans for traffic violations through cameras on Wednesday, Tomar added.
The Gurugram traffic police issues a fine of ₹500 for wrong-way driving, and ₹1,500 for a subsequent violation. A wrong-way driving violation can also lead to termination of the licence, and even an FIR is registered against an offender for rash driving under Section 279 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). A violator in addition to the wrong-way driving also pays ₹5,000 for dangerous driving, and ₹10,000 for a subsequent violation. A lane driving violation carries a fine of ₹5,000 and ₹10,000 for a subsequent violation. The traffic police issued 32,834 fines for wrong-way driving in 2021, 39,765 in 2020, and 49,761 in 2019.
They started focusing on enforcing fines over lane driving violations in September 2021. Between September 9 last year and February 9 this year, 11,568 violations were noted, said the officials.
Tomar said that since February, commuters have largely started following lane driving rules, and the average number of daily fines issued has come down from 75 to 50 per day.
Delhi ration scheme: Neither LG, nor govt referred it to President, says HC
New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Thursday said that despite fundamental differences between the Delhi government and the Centre over the former's doorstep ration delivery scheme, none of them referred the matter to the President, as provided by the Constitution. A bench of acting chief justice Vipin Sanghi and justice Jasmeet Singh scrapped the policy while holding that it did not have LG's approval.
-
Delhi govt tells schools to follow Centre’s heatwave guidelines
New Delhi: The Delhi government on Thursday directed all private and government schools in the Capital to comply with the Union ministry of education's guidelines for schools to combat the ill-effects of the impact of the heatwave even as parent groups continue to seek suspension of all activities in schools. Aprajita Gautam, president, Delhi Parents Association said that while the government had shared guidelines on Thursday, the move was too little and too late.
-
Supersite for pollution monitoring to come up at Pandara Road: Gopal Rai
Holding a review meeting at the Delhi secretariat to speed up the pace of the realtime source apportionment project for Delhi -- to measure sources of pollution in the Capital at any given time -- Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Thursday said that the first supersite for the project will come up at Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyayalaya (SKV) on Pandara road, adding that the facility and a mobile lab will both be launched by August.
-
Lady Hardinge to step up security of doctors after assault by irate kin of dead twins
A day after two resident doctors of Delhi's Kalawati Saran Hospital were allegedly assaulted by the family of five-month-old twins, who died a day apart during treatment, the administration of Lady Hardinge Medical College, to which the hospital is affiliated, has assured doctors that they will be provided with adequate security. Dr Ram Chander, director, LHMC also said they are in talks with the police and may file an institutional complaint in the incident.
-
Valuables worth ₹15L stolen from flat in Sushant Lok 1
Gurugram: The police on Wednesday booked several unidentified men for allegedly stealing valuables worth ₹15 lakh from a flat in Sushant Lok 1 in Sector 43 on Tuesday night, said the officials. The flat dwellers — Saurabh Sharma, 45, and his wife Sweta Khandelwal, 40— had gone to meet their family members, who live in the same locality, for around one-and-a-half hours, according to the police.
