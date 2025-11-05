14-year-old boy apprehended for raping 15-year-old girl in Nuh

A 14-year-old boy was apprehended for raping a 15-year-old girl in Nuh, police said on Tuesday. Kumar said the father filed a complaint on Saturday following which an FIR was registered. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police said the duo lived in the same locality in Ghasera village. The matter came to light when the girl who lived with her father, fell ill last week and was taken to doctors who found her to be seven-months pregnant. The boy had sexually assaulted the girl multiple times in the last seven to eight months.

Krishan Kumar, public relations officer of Nuh police said the matter will be referred to the health and the woman and child development department.

Investigators said that a medical board will be formed for examining the victim and the foetus condition. Afterwards, a decision will be taken regarding whether the minor should be allowed to give birth to the child which will be later put up for adoption or whether her pregnancy should be terminated after court orders in case it surfaces that the termination will not put the minor at risk.

Kumar said the father filed a complaint on Saturdayfollowing which an FIR under Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act was registered at Women’s police station on Saturday night.

“The minor boy was apprehended on Sunday and was sent to an observation home in Faridabad after production before the juvenile justice board,” he said.