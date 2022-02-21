16-yr-old girl who went missing in West Bengal rescued from Gurugram

Gurugram Police, with the help of a non-government organisation (NGO), rescued a minor girl from Tigra village in Sector 57 on Saturday. She allegedly went missing from South 24 Parganas in West Bengal, said sources.

Police said that the 16-year-old girl was rescued from the rented accommodation of a man, identified as 23-year-old Vishwajit.

Police said that the girl was sent to a shelter home after a medical examination and the West Bengal police was informed about the rescue operation. A team from Sadar police station was pressed into action and the girl was rescued within 30 minutes after Gurugram police commissioner Kala Ramachandran was informed about the minor by the NGO.

According to police, a kidnapping case was lodged by the minor’s parents in West Bengal, after she went missing from her residence on February 15.

Police said that the girl ran away from her home and took a train to reach Delhi on Saturday. She was allegedly lured by Vishwajit to visit Gurugram.

Vishwajit also hails from South 24 Parganas district and both were acquainted with each other, said police, adding that Vishwajit received her after she reached Delhi and brought her to Gurugram. Dinesh Kumar, station house officer at the Sadar police station, said the minor was rescued after her location was traced with help of cyber cell. “A team from the West Bengal police will arrive soon to take custody of the girl. It will also initiate necessary action against Vishwajit,” he said.