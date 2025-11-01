17-year-old boy jumps to death in Gurugram Sector 108

A 17-year-old boy jumped to death from the 18th floor of a tower in Sobha City in Sector 108 early on Friday, police said, adding that no suicide note has been found. The digital devices of the boy have been seized for clues and no suicide note has been recovered yet, as per the police.

According to police, the deceased was a class 12 student in a private school in Delhi’s RK Puram and lived with his parents on the 10th floor of the society.

A senior police officer, asking not to be named, said the incident took place around 2.30am on Friday.

“The father had gone to Rewari to meet his parents while the mother was asleep in another room. He sneaked out of the apartment, went to the 18th floor via the elevator, and jumped,” the police officer said.

The society guard heard a loud thud and rushed towards the spot. He told police that he found the body of the teenager on the balcony of afirst floor corridor.

The guard then informed the police. Not being able to identify the boy, the police team went door to door and finally reached his apartment, police informed.

His mother was then informed and CCTV footage was checked in which he was seen entering the lift after coming out of his apartment and then going to the 18th floor, police said.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram Police, said the exact reason of the incident was unclear as the parents are not in the condition to be questioned. “Autopsy has been conducted and the body was handed over to the family. Based on the father’s statement, an inquiry is being carried out under Section 194 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita at Rajendra Park police station,” Turan said.