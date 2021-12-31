180 fresh coronavirus infections in Gurugram, 13 of Omicron variant: Health dept

The district on Thursday reported 13 cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, all of whom were fully vaccinated, said officials from the district health department. Of the 13, 12 patients have already recovered but their reports were delayed. Gurugram currently has one active case of Omicron variant, said officials.

On Thursday, Gurugram reported 180 fresh cases of Covid-19 and 22 recoveries. With this, the tally of active cases in the district stands at 660.

Officials said that of the 13 new Omicron cases, four patients returned from the United States of America, three from the United Kingdom, and the rest from Nigeria, Dubai, and the UAE.

Dr Jai Prakash, the district surveillance officer for Gurugram, said, “On Thursday, Gurugram reported 13 cases of the Omicron variant, of whom 12 have already recovered. We sent samples as part of regular surveillance and the reports came back late. Of these cases, two are from a cluster for which we had sent samples as part of monitoring. At present, Gurugram has one active case of Omicron variant, and, so far, 16 cases of the new variant have been reported.”

On Thursday, the health department collected 5,777 samples for testing, which takes the total testing number to 2,292,305.

According to the health department, 19,171 people received Covid-19 jabs on Thursday, of which 5,846 took their first dose and 13,325 received the second dose. With this, over 4.25 million have been vaccinated in the district.

Jab centres to be set up in schools

Meanwhile, the district health department on Wednesday conducted a meeting with the Private Schools Association to discuss the vaccination of students between 15 and 18 years of age. The health department has asked schools to submit the list of eligible students by Friday. The department is also trying to find out where vaccination centres can be set up in different schools. Till now, the health department has identified around 175,000 students eligible for vaccination in the district.

Col Pratap Singh, district president of Haryana Progressive Schools’ Conference, said, “As winter break has started in most schools, many students might be out of town. During the meeting, it was discussed that first, messages will be sent to all parents with details of when the vaccination is starting and how to register; so that students can return and sessions at schools can be planned accordingly. The schools will coordinate with the health department so that vaccination camps can be set up at the schools and 100-150 students can be vaccinated a day to start with.”

Singh said that around 80 private schools in the district are associated with the body and every school has around 500 students in the 15-18 year age group.

Gurugram DC inspects hospitals

Amid rising cases of Covid-19 being reported from the district and the National Capital Region (NCR), the Gurugram deputy commissioner visited government and private hospitals on Thursday to take stock of the preparations made by hospitals in view of the new Covid-19 variant Omicron.

Yash Garg, deputy commissioner visited Civil Hospital in Sector 10, ESIC Hospital in Sector 9 and Polyclinic in Sector 31. Chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Virender Yadav briefed him regarding the availability of beds and oxygen supply from the three oxygen plants set up at these hospitals.

As of now, the district has a total of 5,532 beds, including oxygen beds, Intensive Care Unit beds and ventilator beds. According to data shared by the health department, of the 5,532 beds, 3,427 beds in private hospitals have oxygen support, 434 are ventilator beds, 952 are ICU beds.

A total of 367 beds are available in government hospitals, all of which are oxygen-supported beds. Of the 367, six are ventilator beds and 19 are ICU beds.

The CMO informed the deputy commissioner that around 350 cylinders of oxygen can be supplied daily from the three oxygen plants.

Garg also inquired about health services available at the temporary hospitals built in collaboration with Hero Motors in Women’s College, Sector 14. The CMO said that there are 175 beds available in Civil Hospital and the Polyclinic, including the temporary hospital set up in Women’s College. The deputy commissioner has also directed the CMO to set up 72 additional beds at ESIC Hospital.

Garg also inspected health services at the temporary hospital built at Tau Devilal Stadium and instructed officials to make it operational by January 5.

Garg also inspected a few private hospitals in the city.

“The number of positive cases is increasing every day in the district, so all preparations should be completed in Gurugram in advance so that in case of emergency, health services continue to run smoothly. I appeal to all residents to celebrate the New Year with their families at home. Even though Covid-19 is under control in Gurugram, cases of the Omicron variant are being reported in bigger cities, so we need to be careful and follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour,” Garg said.