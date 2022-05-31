Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
2 arrested for running over cop with vehicle
Published on May 31, 2022 11:59 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Gurugram: Two men were arrested on Monday for allegedly running over an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of police with their car.

ASI Sundar Singh was deployed as a zonal officer to manage vehicular traffic on a service road near Vatika city in Sector-83 on Saturday night.

The officer spotted and stopped a Multi Utility Vehicle (MUV) coming from the wrong side. The ASI asked the driver to reverse his vehicle, but instead he ran over him, causing two fractures in one of his legs.

Subhash Boken, public relation officer, Gurugram police, said an FIR was registered at Kherki Daula police station. The driver Raj Kumar, from Badshahpur, and his associate Raghunath, aka Bhandari, from Rudraprayag, were arrested from Kherki Daula. Their vehicle has also been seized.

