2 foetuses found dumped in Ggm, F’bad

Two foetuses were found dumped in separate incidents in Gurugram and Faridabad over Wednesday and Thursday, police said on Friday, adding that investigations have been launched in both cases. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

In the first incident, a foetus estimated to be five months developed was found wrapped in a plastic bag inside a sewer line near a government school in Faridabad’s Dabua colony, on Wednesday evening. Police were alerted around 7pm after local residents noticed the bag and gathered at the spot.

A police team reached the area shortly thereafter, said Dabua station house officer Sangam Dahiya. The foetus was recovered and sent to the mortuary of the nearby Civil Hospital for a post-mortem examination to ascertain further details, including the exact gestational age.

“We are scanning CCTV footage installed near the site to identify the persons involved,” Dahiya said, adding that a first information report (FIR) would be registered once suspects are identified.

In the second incident, a foetus believed to be six to seven months developed was found dumped in an empty plot in Tigra village in Gurugram’s Sector 57 on Thursday. According to police, locals alerted authorities at around 12.05pm after noticing a foul smell emanating from the open fields in a sparsely populated area.

A senior police official from Sector 56 police station, under whose jurisdiction the area falls, said the matter was being investigated from all angles. “We are examining the possibility of an illegal abortion, among other aspects. The exact age and gender of the foetus will be confirmed through a post-mortem,” the official said, requesting anonymity.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said an FIR had been registered on Friday under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against unidentified persons. “Efforts are underway to trace those responsible,” he said.