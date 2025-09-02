Search
Tue, Sept 02, 2025
2 held for supplying arms in plot to kill Haryanvi singer Fazilpuria

ByDebashish Karmakar
Published on: Sept 02, 2025 05:50 am IST

Two suspects were arrested for supplying weapons to a group planning to kill Haryanvi singer Rahul Yadav. Investigations reveal links to gangsters abroad.

Two suspects who allegedly supplied arms and ammunition to five men for killing Haryanvi pop singer Rahul Yadav alias Fazilpuria were arrested from Najafgarh in Delhi on Sunday night, police said on Monday.

The two arrested arms suppliers have been remanded in police custody for two days for interrogation. (Representational image)
The suspects were identified as Sudeep Kumar, 28, of Bakhta Khera in Jind, and Shakti (single name), 26, of Gopalpur in Delhi. According to Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram Police, the duo had provided two Turkish-manufactured 9mm PX5 pistols and ammunition to the five accused who were arrested after an encounter with the special task force and crime branch near Wazirpur village on Pataudi Road on August 27. The group was allegedly planning a fatal attack on Fazilpuria before being nabbed. Four suspects were shot in the legs during the encounter, while one surrendered at the spot.

“It was from the interrogation of these five suspects that the names of Sudeep and Shakti had surfaced,” Kumar said. He added that the weapons supplied by the duo were also used in the murder of the singer’s aide and financier Rohit Shokeen, who was shot dead in Sector-77 on August 4. “The same weapons were used on firing on the singer that had taken place in Sector-71 on the night of July 14,” Kumar said.

The two arrested arms suppliers have been remanded in police custody for two days for interrogation. “From the duo’s interrogation, it will become clear who had supplied them the Turkish manufactured pistols,” Kumar said. Police said the pistols, valued at around 6 lakh in the market, were the same weapons recovered in connection with Shokeen’s killing.

Investigators further claimed that the arms suppliers were working under the directions of gangsters Sunil Sardhaniya and Deepak Nandal, who are reportedly hiding abroad. Police also said that three cases of possessing illegal firearms are already registered against Sudeep in Jind.

According to officials, more arrests are likely based on the disclosures made by the duo.

