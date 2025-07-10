Hisar , The director of a private school in Haryana's Hisar district was allegedly stabbed to death by two students on the premises of the institute on Thursday, with police claiming that the accused were reportedly angry over being reprimanded by the victim for indiscipline. 2 students 'stab' school director to death in Haryana's Hisar

The accused fled after stabbing the school director multiple times, police said.

In CCTV footage, the two students are seen running out of the school building.

Jagbir Singh Pannu, a resident of Putthi village, was rushed to a private hospital in Hisar, where doctors declared him dead, Hansi's Superintendent of Police Amit Yashvardhan said.

An initial investigation by police indicated that the accused might have been enraged for being reprimanded by the school director for not trimming their hair and on other disciplinary issues.

Baas police station in-charge Inspector Mandeep said the victim was aged around 55 years.

Asked if both the accused were minors, the SP said, "They are students of Classes 11 and 12 and are from Baas village, where the incident occurred." He added that as part of counselling activities, Pannu used to tell the students to keep their hair tidy and tuck in their shirts.

Another police official said the school director may not have pointed out these issues only to the two accused, but to other students as well.

"However, it depends on how a particular student takes it," he said.

Police said efforts are on to nab the two students. "CCTV footage is being scanned, while other students and teachers are being questioned," a police officer said.

Another officer said it is possible that the accused may have been influenced by a gang over the social media.

A video purportedly of the two accused students has also surfaced on social media platforms, which police said is being verified.

Police personnel have been deployed on the school premises.

Pannu's father, Dayanand, has demanded the strictest punishment for the accused.

