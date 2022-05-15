Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gurugram News
gurugram news

22-year-old arrested in 17 lakh ATM machine robbery in Chandu village: Police

The police on Friday arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly attacking six policemen and breaking into an ATM (automated teller machine) machine located near Chandu village with a gas cutter and withdrawing ₹17 lakh from there eight months ago, said the officials on Saturday
The police said that they are trying to nab two other suspects who are still on the run. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on May 15, 2022 12:08 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Around 10,500 have been recovered from the possession of the suspect — identified as Mohammad Taslim — a resident of Nuh’s Dhulawat village, said the police, adding that the Sohna crime unit arrested the suspect from Sohna crossing on Friday night after receiving a tip.

The police said that they have been following leads in the September 17, 2021, case through surveillance.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said the arrested man — the mastermind and the key suspect — revealed during interrogation that he and his associates had planned to steal money from the ATM kiosk by cutting open the machine. “So, the arrested suspect borrowed a car from a friend, and the former gave that car and 1 lakh to his other associates for carrying out the robbery. He joined them at the kiosk, and used a cutter to take out money from inside the machine,” he said, adding that the police are trying to nab two other suspects who are still on the run.

On September 17 night, a police team patrolling the Dhankot area found three men trying to cut open an ATM machine using a gas cutter. When the suspects spotted the police, they escaped in a car. “The team chased the suspects for over 6km, during which one of the suspects opened fire at the policemen. No one was injured in the incident. The suspects later rammed the vehicle into a divider in Kaliawas, and fled the spot,” Sangwan said.

