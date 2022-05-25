26-year-old fashion designer jumps from 14th floor of condominium, dies

Gurugram: A 26-year-old fashion designer died after she allegedly jumped from the 14th floor of a condominium in Sector-58 at Gawal Pahadi on Monday night, said police on Tuesday.

Police said that the woman jumped from the balcony of her rented flat, in which she was living alone since the last month. Police have not recovered any suicide note.

Police said the deceased woman, a native of Karnal, pursued fashion communication. She had shifted to Gurugram in 2018 and left the city, during the first Covid-induced lockdown.

According to police, the woman returned to Gurugram last September and rented a flat at another location before shifting to the condominium. Police said the woman’s father told the police that she planned to start her own business in Gurugram this time. The family had last interacted with her over phone on Sunday.

Inspector Dinesh Kumar, station house officer of DLF Phase-I police station, said, “Her father said that she was working to establish her own business. However, she never shared any of her issues with her family,” he said.

The SHO said that an inquiry is going on in the case. Police said the body was handed over to the family after an autopsy on Tuesday.