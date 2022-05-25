26-year-old fashion designer jumps from 14th floor of condominium, dies
Gurugram: A 26-year-old fashion designer died after she allegedly jumped from the 14th floor of a condominium in Sector-58 at Gawal Pahadi on Monday night, said police on Tuesday.
Police said that the woman jumped from the balcony of her rented flat, in which she was living alone since the last month. Police have not recovered any suicide note.
Police said the deceased woman, a native of Karnal, pursued fashion communication. She had shifted to Gurugram in 2018 and left the city, during the first Covid-induced lockdown.
According to police, the woman returned to Gurugram last September and rented a flat at another location before shifting to the condominium. Police said the woman’s father told the police that she planned to start her own business in Gurugram this time. The family had last interacted with her over phone on Sunday.
Inspector Dinesh Kumar, station house officer of DLF Phase-I police station, said, “Her father said that she was working to establish her own business. However, she never shared any of her issues with her family,” he said.
The SHO said that an inquiry is going on in the case. Police said the body was handed over to the family after an autopsy on Tuesday.
-
Fake job racket busted by GB Nagar Police, 10 held
Ten people were arrested from Sector 75 in Noida for allegedly duping people with fake job offers, Gautam Budh Nagar Police said on Tuesday. Police said the suspects cheated over 50 people to the tune of ₹20 crore in the last couple of years. On April 15, a Sector 77 resident filed a complaint at the Sector 113 police station and said that he was duped of ₹20 lakh.
-
Two children fall from ninth floor in Greater Noida
Two children, aged 10 and 12, allegedly fell from the ninth floor of a high-rise residential building in Greater Noida (West) on Tuesday evening. According to Yogendra Singh, assistant commissioner of police-1 (Central Noida), the children have been identified as Siddharth (12) and Radhe (10). ACP Singh added that as per preliminary information, the children were playing cricket after which they got into a fight. Umesh Bahadur Singh, in charge of Bisrakh police station added that police is yet to register a case.
-
Two held for killing 22-year-old in Noida over road rage
The Gautam Budh Nagar Police on Tuesday arrested two people for killing a 23-year-old man during an incident of road rage on May 14 in Noida's Phase 2. According to the police, Abhay Tyagi, a resident of Bhangel under the jurisdiction of Phase 2 police station, was returning home on May 14 when he got into a fight with three men who were riding two motorcycles.
-
Centre of excellence for type-1 diabetes treatment at GIMS
The Government Institute of Medical Sciences in Greater Noida has partnered with a private healthcare organisation to develop the district's first centre of excellence (CoE) for management of type-1 diabetes. GIMS has partnered with Novo Nordisk, a pharmaceutical company that specialises in manufacturing insulin. While GIMS will provide healthcare assistance, Novo Nordisk will help in educating and counseling patients.
-
G Noida authority imposes ₹12.47 lakh fine for shoddy maintenance work
The Greater Noida authority on Tuesday said that it has imposed ₹12.47 lakh penalty against a sanitation firm for lapses in maintenance work. The authority has divided the city into four zones with an aim to streamline the sanitation job. Teams conducted inspections at sector Delta 1, Delta 2, district magistrate's office, Achhar and Tugalpur areas and found garbage strewn all over.
