2,722 CCTVs to be installed across Gurugram

To enhance surveillance and traffic monitoring, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has launched Phase 2 of its CCTV camera project which will see the addition of 2,722 cameras at 258 locations across the city and its outskirts, said officials aware of the matter. The move was cleared by the Haryana chief minister on June 2 during a high powered works purchase committee meeting in Chandigarh. CCTV cameras on MG Road near Iffco Chowk on Friday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

The cameras under Phase 2 will feature advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities and adaptive traffic management systems, enabling automatic detection of traffic violations such as red light jumping, helmet non-compliance, wrong-side driving, speeding, lane indiscipline, and triple riding. The project will be completed 18 months after the date of award, said officials.

“GMDA is further expanding the scope of surveillance in the city and is closely working with the police and traffic departments for the installation of CCTV cameras at key locations to include wider geographies in Gurugram and Manesar areas falling under the GMDA jurisdiction. Under Phase II, 2722 hi-tech CCTV cameras will be installed at 258 locations which will be instrumental in boosting both traffic monitoring and safety in Gurugram,” said P.K. Agarwal, head, smart city division, GMDA.

The initiative aims to widen the geographical coverage of CCTV surveillance, building upon the success of Phase 1 under which 1,200 cameras were deployed at 218 traffic junctions in Gurugram and Manesar, said GMDA officials. The existing Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) at GMDA, monitors live feeds from these locations and facilitates automated issuance of e-challans for traffic violations.

The new phase will extend coverage to key locations, including Sohna, Badshahpur, Pataudi, Farruknagar, Dhankot, Chandu Budhera, Panchgaon, Bilaspur, Hailey Mandi, the Dwarka Expressway stretch between Sector 89 to 108, and toll points along the KMP Expressway in Badli, Farrukhnagar, Pataudi, and Manesar. The Central Peripheral Expressway will also be brought under surveillance. To support this expansion, GMDA will lay nearly 300 km of additional underground optical fiber cable to link the new camera sites with the ICCC, said officials.

Additionally, GMDA has installed 48 facial recognition cameras at high-footfall areas including the District Court, Mini Secretariat, MG Metro Station, Sikanderpur Metro Station, Civil Hospital, Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Sheetla Mata Mandir, Gurugram Bus Stand, and Sadar Bazaar. These cameras, integrated with AI-driven software, are aiding the Gurugram police in identifying offenders, tracing missing persons, and enhancing general surveillance.