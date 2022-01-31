2-yr-old leopard hit by speeding vehicle on KMP Expressway succumbs to injuries

A two-year-old male leopard allegedly hit by a speeding vehicle near the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway on Saturday morning died at the veterinary hospital in Rohtak zoo on Sunday while undergoing treatment, said forest officials.

Rajender Parsad Dangi, divisional wildlife officer, Gurugram, confirmed the development and said that the leopard succumbed to the injuries on Sunday.

“When our staff had rescued the leopard, it was unable to move. The leopard suffered a fracture in its left leg and spinal cord due to which it was unable to move. The animal had sustained grave injuries and it was also facing problem in breathing during the treatment,” said Dangi.

Officials on Saturday said that the leopard may have met with an accident on the KMP expressway three days ago, but had entered a field to take shelter and could not move further due to the grave injuries.

In the past too, leopard deaths have been reported from Gurugram and nearby districts after allegedly being hit by vehicles.

In June last year, a two-year-old female leopard was found dead on Pali-Surajkund road near Gurugram with autopsy reports suggesting it may have been hit by a vehicle. This was the seventh leopard death to be reported from this region since 2015.

In October 2019, a one and half-year-old female leopard was killed by a truck on NH-48 in Manesar.

Activists have been demanding wildlife friendly measures, such as construction of underpasses on highways passing through the Aravallis, which has a good population of leopards.

Vaishali Rana, a city-based environmentalist said, “We lost another leopard due to lack of wildlife friendly roads. I have been writing to the department for over two years now to construct wildlife underpasses at key points as Aravallis have a good population of leopards.Due to lack of proper checks, we are losing our wildlife.”

In 2017, the Wildlife Institute of India, in a study titled ‘Mapping landuse/landcover Patterns in Aravallis Haryana’ concerning the status of key wildlife species, had mentioned, “Highways passing through the wildlife habitats have adversely affected the fauna in these forests. Fast moving vehicles kill these animals when they move across these road stretches.”