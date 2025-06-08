3 killed, 5 injured after car collision on NH-19 in Faridabad

Three men were killed and five others critically injured in a high-speed collision between two cars at JCB Chowk near Faridabad Sector 55 on National Highway 19 around 2am on Saturday, police said. The Maruti Ertiga involved in the crash on Saturday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

The crash involved a Maruti Suzuki Ertiga with five occupants and an MG Hector carrying three siblings. The deceased, all of whom were traveling in the Ertiga, have been identified as Trivender Singh, 28, of Krishna Colony; Manish Kumar, 30, of Banchari; and Deepanshu Kumar, 25, of Bhaguri— all residents of Palwal.

The five injured were Satpal Singh, 28, of Bathen, Mathura; Bhupender, 27, of Narhawali, Faridabad, travelling in the Ertiga; and siblings Sahil, Somya, and Anshika—all in their mid-20s and residents of Sector 16, Faridabad, who were in the Hector.

While Satpal and Bhupender were undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Faridabad, the siblings were shifted to a Delhi hospital. All five are stated to be in critical condition, police said.

Inspector Vinod Kumar Yadav, station house officer of Sector 58 police station, said the five Ertiga occupants were JCB India Limited employees returning home after a shift at the company’s NH-19 headquarters. “The Ertiga had barely moved 300 metres and was negotiating a right turn onto the highway when the speeding Hector rammed it on the driver’s side,” said Yadav. “Both vehicles overturned multiple times after the collision, and the Hector caught fire,” he added.

Locals and passersby alerted the police control room and helped extricate the injured from the mangled vehicles. All eight victims were rushed to Badshah Khan Civil Hospital, where three were declared dead, police said.

Police said Sahil was driving the Hector and was heading home to Sector 16 from Sikri, Ballabhgarh. Satpal was behind the wheel of the Ertiga and was driving towards Palwal. “Prima facie, it appears that Hector was speeding and failed to slow down before the intersection, resulting in the crash,” said Yadav.

The bodies of the deceased were handed over to their families after post-mortem examinations at the civil hospital. An FIR under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against Sahil at Sector 58 police station, based on Bhupender’s statement, officers aware of the case said.