32 lakh stolen from ATM in Gurugram’s Naharpur Rupa village

A group of unidentified men sprayed paint on the CCTV camera of an ATM kiosk of a private bank in Naharpur Rupa village on Friday evening and stole ₹31.88 lakh from the machine, said police.

According to the complaint lodged by Gaurav Kumar Bainsla, advocate for the bank, the ATM was filled with ₹32 lakh in cash on Friday evening. The theft occurred between 6.50pm and 7.06pm and prior to that, a transaction of ₹12,000 had been carried out, said the complainant.

On Saturday, the bank received information that the front CCTV camera was sprayed with paint. On checking the CCTV feed of multiple cameras installed at the ATM kiosk, the bank officials found that a group of unidentified men opened the machine and stole cash to the tune of ₹31.88 lakh.

Subash Boken, spokesperson of Gurugram police, said a case has been registered under Section 380 of the IPC at Sadar police station and the matter is being investigated.