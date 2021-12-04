5 dead as car rams brick pile by the road in Gurugram

Five employees of a private hospital were killed and one was severely injured after their speeding car lost control and rammed into bricks piled near Garhi Harsaru’s Pataudi Road crossing in Gurugram Sector 88 around 1am on Friday, police officials said.

The victims -- all employees of private hospital in Sector 84 -- were identified as Jagbir Singh (38), an electrician; Sagar Kumar (24), an ambulance driver; Jiwat (19), a nursing assistant; Prince Kumar (22), a store in-charge; and Niyaj Khan (45), the supervisor of housekeeping staff. The injured person, Hardik Tiwari (21), works as a receptionist at the same hospital. Police said it was not clear who was driving the vehicle when the accident occurred.

The victims were returning to the hospital they worked at after attending the wedding of a colleague in Sadhrana village in Gurugram Sector 88.

Noting that the Maruti Dzire car was speeding, Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said the driver was taking a turn when he lost control and rammed into bricks piled on the roadside for construction work.

“The car flipped several times, and all the passengers were severely injured. Passersby dragged them out of the vehicle with much difficulty. They were bleeding profusely and were unconscious when the police team reached the spot. They were taken to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared five of them dead. The sixth passenger is undergoing treatment and is still unfit to record a statement... Preliminary investigation revealed that none of the passengers wore seat belts,” Sangwan said.

Dr Deepak Mathur, a forensic expert who conducted the autopsy, said that the five victims died due to excessive bleeding and severe head injuries.

Police said they registered a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 279 (rash driving) and 304 (causing death by negligence) against an unidentified person at the Sector 10 police station on Friday.

We were awaiting the post mortem reports to know if the driver was under the influence of alcohol, Sangwan said, adding that the five bodies were handed over to their respective family members on Friday.