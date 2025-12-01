59.28L embezzlement scam uncovered at govt school at Punhana’s Singar

A compensation and reimbursement scam worth ₹59.28 lakh has been uncovered at Punhana’s Singar Government Senior Secondary School, where three former employees allegedly syphoned off funds meant for educational purposes between 2016 and 2019, police said on Sunday. A forensic audit ordered by Nuh Police will examine 2016–19 records to trace more victims. (File photo)

The case surfaced after a complaint by former mathematics teacher Hamid Hussain triggered a formal inquiry.

Police said an FIR was registered on Friday against then-Drawing and Treasury Officer (DTO) Mohammed Ali, Messenger Wahid Ahmed, and an SS Master of the school. A senior official at the Bichhor police station said Hussain discovered that ₹2.36 lakh in arrears and educational allowance had been withdrawn in his name after he was transferred to another school in March 2018.

Investigators said another ₹49.14 thousand under Leave Travel Concession (LTC) was allegedly transferred to an account belonging to Ahmed. “After suspicion, Ahmed and Ali produced a fake receipt of ₹25 before returning the transferred amount to Ahmed out of fear of getting caught,” the senior official said, citing the complaint. He added that several other teachers were allegedly duped in a similar manner by manipulating their unique codes in the system to withdraw government funds running into lakhs.

A senior official from the district’s education department said administrative lapses will be dealt with firmly. “Those found involved in the financial fraud are expected to be placed under suspension until the probe is completed,” the official said on condition of anonymity.

Police said they are still probing how the suspects gained access to employee codes and manipulated them to divert funds.

Hussain reportedly filed his first complaint in July 2018 with the Directorate of Education in Panchkula. On Friday, the Superintendent of Police, Nuh, directed the Bichhor police station to register an FIR against the accused under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police said no arrests have been made in the case thus far.

Krishan Kumar, public relations officer of Nuh police, said that a forensic audit of the school’s financial records from 2016 to 2019 will be conducted to identify other victims of the alleged fraud. “A manhunt has been launched to apprehend the suspects,” Kumar said.