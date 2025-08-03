Search
Sun, Aug 03, 2025
New Delhi oC

6 booked for derogatory social media posts targeting Nuh MLA

ByLeena Dhankhar
Published on: Aug 03, 2025 07:22 am IST

The development follows Mamman Khan’s sharp criticism of social media influencers at a public meeting in Nuh grain market on Friday, originally called to protest illegal slaughterhouses.

Nuh Police have registered a case against six individuals for allegedly posting defamatory remarks against Ferozepur Jhirka MLA Mamman Khan and spreading false rumours linking him to the alleged trafficking of women. The complaint was lodged by the MLA’s brother at Nagina police station. 

According to police spokesperson Krishan Kumar, the accused have been booked under Sections 196(1) (promoting enmity) and 356(2) (defamation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). (File photo)
According to police spokesperson Krishan Kumar, the accused have been booked under Sections 196(1) (promoting enmity) and 356(2) (defamation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). (File photo)

According to police spokesperson Krishan Kumar, the accused have been booked under Sections 196(1) (promoting enmity) and 356(2) (defamation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for defamation and promoting misinformation. “The alleged remarks, widely circulated on Facebook and WhatsApp, made personal and unverified accusations of immoral conduct against the Congress legislator,” Kumar said. Police said no arrests have been made so far and investigations are ongoing to verify the suspects’ roles. 

The development follows Mamman Khan’s sharp criticism of social media influencers at a public meeting in Nuh grain market on Friday, originally called to protest illegal slaughterhouses. “They are nothing but brokers... they call me a commission agent without any proof,” Khan said. 

Responding indirectly, Indian National Lok Dal leader Mohammad Habib said, “Politics should be confined to one’s own home,” accusing Khan of political intimidation. 

The episode underscores rising tensions in Nuh, where social media increasingly fuels political disputes. 

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Gurugram / 6 booked for derogatory social media posts targeting Nuh MLA
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On