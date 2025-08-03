6 booked for derogatory social media posts targeting Nuh MLA

Nuh Police have registered a case against six individuals for allegedly posting defamatory remarks against Ferozepur Jhirka MLA Mamman Khan and spreading false rumours linking him to the alleged trafficking of women. The complaint was lodged by the MLA’s brother at Nagina police station. According to police spokesperson Krishan Kumar, the accused have been booked under Sections 196(1) (promoting enmity) and 356(2) (defamation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). (File photo)

According to police spokesperson Krishan Kumar, the accused have been booked under Sections 196(1) (promoting enmity) and 356(2) (defamation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for defamation and promoting misinformation. “The alleged remarks, widely circulated on Facebook and WhatsApp, made personal and unverified accusations of immoral conduct against the Congress legislator,” Kumar said. Police said no arrests have been made so far and investigations are ongoing to verify the suspects’ roles.

The development follows Mamman Khan’s sharp criticism of social media influencers at a public meeting in Nuh grain market on Friday, originally called to protest illegal slaughterhouses. “They are nothing but brokers... they call me a commission agent without any proof,” Khan said.

Responding indirectly, Indian National Lok Dal leader Mohammad Habib said, “Politics should be confined to one’s own home,” accusing Khan of political intimidation.

The episode underscores rising tensions in Nuh, where social media increasingly fuels political disputes.