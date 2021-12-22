663 acres HSVP land encroached in Gurugram, state assembly told

The state government on Tuesday said officials of the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) would be held responsible if any land owned by the authority is found to be encroached upon.

During the winter session of the state assembly on Tuesday, agriculture minister J P Dalal said around 663.05 acre land owned by HSVP is encroached in Gurugram. Of this, around 466.29 acre of land is under litigation in various courts and steps are being taken to resolve the legal issues while the authority is taking efforts to get the remaining 196.76 acre of land cleared.

Replying to a question in the state assembly, Dalal said that if there is any encroachment in any area supervised by an officer of the HSVP, the responsibility of the concerned officer will then be fixed. “For this, the concerned officer will have to submit report every month... that no encroachment has taken place in the area,” he said.

Dalal also said that during the auction from June to December 7 this year,property worth ₹5,761 crore was auctioned and the authority received a total of ₹1,075.42 crore from buyers.

Meanwhile, HSVP officials said that to clear the encroachments in the city, they have started anti-encroachment drives in both estate office one and estate office two.

Sandeep Lot, junior engineer, HSVP, said on Tuesday itself, around eight acres of encroached land owned by the authority in Sector 52 was cleared.

“We are carrying out such drives since last three months and large chunks of land have been cleared. We have removed obstructions on roads and cleared land in a number of sectors. Despite opposition from encroachers, the drive has been continuing and all the land owned by authority will be cleared, “ he said.

Lot said illegal constructions, shops, hutments were cleared on Tuesday during the drive in Sector 52.