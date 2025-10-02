700 police personnel, 300 volunteers deployed for Surajkund Diwali fair

Around 700 police personnel and 300 civic volunteers have been deployed to handle the security and crowd management of Surajkund Diwali fair which will commence today, said Faridabad police on Wednesday. Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of the Faridabad police, said that each of the five zones will be monitored by an inspector rank officer. (Yogendra Kumar)

According to officials, police personnel from the rank of constable to deputy superintendent of police, will be manning the fair in five different zones. Deputy commissioner of police DCP (NIT) Maqsood Ahmed will be coordinating for the entire security arrangements.

“There will be check points at five locations around the venue beyond which no vehicles will be allowed. Trained commandos and Special Weapons And Tactics (SWAT) team members will also remain deployed inside and around the fair premises to keep an eye on the crowd movement from various points,” said Yadav.

Officials said that three parking bays have been created around the venue which will be earmarked for the visitors reaching there. As per police, two of the parking lots are in front of the GoldFinch hotel and Taj Vivanta while the third one will be near the Delhi Gate.

Traffic police personnel will be deployed with civic volunteers at these locations and on the routes to ensure no chaos or snarls take place and vehicular movement remains smooth.

As per senior police officials, more than 140 CCTV cameras have been installed inside and on all the routes leading to the venue for round the clock monitoring by cops at a control room in shifts.

Meanwhile, Yadav said, “Male and female cops in civil attire will also be deployed inside the venue to deal with anyone found creating nuisance or involved in anti-social activities.”

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini will inaugurate the fair today which will continue till October 7. This is the second Diwali fair being held in Surajkund after 2023. At least 474 stalls will be at the fair of which 54 stalls will consist of famous cuisines from different states. More than 1 million people are expected to visit the fair this time. In 2023, there was a footfall of 1.3 million visitors at the fair.