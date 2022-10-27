983 SIM cards used in cyber fraud blocked in crackdown by Nuh cops

Nuh police have launched a massive crackdown in 40 villages following an exhaustive analysis of data from several SIM cards which identified at least 10,000 suspicious mobile phone numbers active around these villages and in Aravalli forests.

Police said they forwarded the suspicious numbers to Department of Telecommunications (DOT) and Crime Investigation Department (CID), which, over the past week, identified 1,500 numbers involved in fraudulent activity and deactivated 983 SIM cards by Wednesday, police said.

Varun Singla, superintendent of police, Nuh, said this is the first ever exercise in Haryana and NCR to review numbers and deactivate them at such a large scale. “We have sent at least 10,000 suspicious numbers to the DOT and CID, which deactivated 983 of them. There are nearly 1.5 million registered phone numbers in Nuh of which we are identifying those bought on forged documents through technical intelligence,” he said.

To be sure, Nuh police registered 450 cyber crime cases between January and October 24 this year.

Singla said they have their task cut out for them and are working on different algorithms to identify such SIM cards. “Since CID is the nodal agency coordinating with DOT, we shared the list with them. The exercise was started two months ago and we have been successful in identifying 40 villages that are cyber crime hot spots so far,” he said.

Police said the villages where a majority of cyber fraud cases had originated were Nai, Tirwara , Bicchor, Singar, Jaimat, Gangadbas, Piproli, Khedla, Lohingakalan, Jakhopur, Aminabad, Bisru, Dudholi,Tuseni. There are 434 villages in the district, police said. Since most of the villages are located in the foothills of the Aravallis, they serve as perfect spots for making fraudulent calls as most locations are untraceable, police added.

The SIM cards are allegedly sourced from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Assam, Nagaland, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, police said, adding there are several gangs in Nuh involved in various cyber crime cases such as “honey trapping”, “sextortion”, ATM fraud, debit/credit card fraud among others.

According to police, each SIM card bought via forged documents costs ₹3,000 and deactivating such numbers in bulk will deal a major blow to fraudsters.

Singla said that DOT is using Artificial Intelligence and Facial Recognition-powered Solution for Telecom SIM Subscriber Verification (ASTR), a software for detecting and weeding out fake/forged SIM cards even before they are used by the fraudsters to carry out cyber crimes.

“The ASTR analyses the entire subscriber base of all Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) and cleanses the database by identifying non-bona fide mobile numbers. We have also started a new drive to identify account numbers of cyber fraudsters and are checking National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) records for complaints registered against certain bank accounts and then sending details to the police officers concerned to register cases and nab the suspects,” said Singla.

Singla said they are also reaching out to other district and state police who have arrested people suspected of cyber crime to flag their bank accounts. “This will help register more cases and will lead to their conviction. Also, it will send a message that it will not be easy to get away with cyber fraud,” he said.

Police said they are reviewing bank details of all suspects caught for cyber crime in Nuh and tracing their accounts.

Nuh police said they recently dug out details of 27 cyber crime cases two suspects were involved in and informed UP, Rajasthan, and Delhi Police to register cases against them.

