A dozen suspects booked for killing former ward councillor, brother in Gurugram

More than a dozen armed criminals allegedly killed a former ward councillor and his elder brother in Khor village in Gurugram’s Pataudi around 9am on Friday, said police.

The suspects opened fire at the victims -- Paramjeet Thakran, (42), and Sujeet Thakran, (50) -- nearly 10 to 15 times in the chest and face, said the police, adding that they had come there in four cars and five to six motorcycles. Paramjeet was talking with a neighbour and Sujeet was inside the house when the suspects carried out the attacks on them. Both the victims died at the spot.

Paramjeet earlier represented ward number 14 in Pataudi, said the police.

Police also said that on the basis of a complaint filed by the duo’s brother -- Ajeet Thakran -- a case was registered against more than 10 suspects under Section 302 (punishment for murder) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Pataudi police station on Friday.

Gurugram police commissioner Kala Ramachandran immediately pressed at least six teams of the crime branch into action, to arrest the suspects. Assistant commissioner of police (crime) Preet Pal Sangwan said the teams of officials are investigating the case.

“The killings seem to be a fallout of some personal enmity as three of the suspects named in the FIR are from the Khor village... An investigation is underway. We are trying to arrest the suspects at the earliest,” Sangwan said.

Family members of the victims said that “both the brothers owned a private school, a restaurant and multiple liquor shops in different districts of Haryana”.

Paramjeet’s maternal nephew Kaushal Dagar said his uncle was preparing to contest the local body elections again. “We, however, think that he was not murdered over a political rivalry. We suspect there is some other reason,” he said.

Dagar also said that at least 15 to 20 suspects were involved in the crime on Friday. “They killed Paramjeet when he was having a meeting with a neighbour -- Dharambir -- at his house,” he alleged, adding that another group of killers shot Sujeet who was sitting outside his residence. The police have found at least four abandoned motorcycles from the spot.

