Active cases cross 13,000 as Gurugram logs 2,704 fresh Covid-19 cases

As many as 2,704 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported on Wednesday, taking the active case tally in the district to 13,253. The city also reported the death of a Covid positive patient, the second such fatality to be reported this week.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Officials said a 66-year-old man, who was fully vaccinated, was Covid-19 positive but died due to comorbidities. On Monday, a 67-year-old Covid patient also succumbed to the viral infection due to comorbidities.

Dr Jai Prakash, district surveillance officer, said, “The deceased (reported on Wednesday) was a 66-year-old man, who was suffering from congestive heart failure. The person had tested positive three days ago and was undergoing treatment for cardiac ailments at a private hospital in the city. He was fully vaccinated and had received his second dose in April last year.”

According to the health bulletin, 929 people have died of Covid in Gurugram since the beginning of the pandemic.

Of the 13,253 active cases (including one active case of Omicron variant), 101 patients are hospitalised while the remaining are in home isolation. According to official data, 1,405 people also recovered in the district. Officials from the district health department said according to the new guidelines from the Central government, a person is declared as recovered, seven days after they test positive, provided they are not hospitalised.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Wednesday, the health department collected 12,329 samples for testing. The district recorded a positivity rate of 21% on Wednesday.

As cases continue to increase, health experts said that under-reporting of cases is likely with many people using self-testing kits and isolating themselves without informing the authorities.

“There is always under-testing and under-reporting in these kind of cases. Even in the second wave, we were estimating that the actual number of cases was much higher than the numbers that were reported. The availability of self-testing kits leads to further under-reporting because patients, who are isolating at home, are not reporting their tests results to the authorities. So, we are assuming that the actual number of cases is much higher than what is coming to the fore,” said Dr Shuchin Bajaj, an internal medicine specialist director of Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, a total of 21,777 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine were administered, which includes 9,097 first doses, 10,654 second doses and 2,026 precautionary doses. With this, over 4.57 million doses have been administered in the district till now. On Wednesday, 1,809 children were also vaccinated in the district.