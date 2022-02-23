Active Covid cases in Gurugram drop below 1,000

The district on Wednesday reported fewer than 1,000 active Covid-19 cases for the first time in over one and half months, shows data from the health department.

Currently, there are 948 active cases in Gurugram--934 of whom are in home-isolation while the remaining 14 are taking treatment in hospitals. The last time the active case tally was below the 1,000-mark was on December 31 last year when the district recorded 897 active cases.

On Wednesday, the district health department reported 184 fresh Covid-19 cases at a positivity rate of 3.37% while 316 patients were declared ‘recovered’. The district also reported the death of a Covid-19 patient.

Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer of Gurugram, said a 90-year-old fully vaccinated Covid positive patient, who had comorbidities, died on Wednesday.

“The district reached its peak for the third wave around the third week of January and since mid-February, there have been 200 or less daily cases. On Wednesday, the active case tally also reduced below 1,000 for the first time since December. However, deaths keep getting reported even 15-20 days after the peak as hospitalisation of patients with severe comorbidities increases in the middle of an infection’s wave. Deaths have been reducing and the mortality rate in Gurugram is less than 0.5%. However, some fatalities, especially of patients with comorbidities, are possible,” said Yadav.

The chief medical officer said the district health department is focusing on symptomatic patients and contact tracing of positive patients to reduce fatalities. In the past 24 hours, the district health department has conducted total 5,452 tests, of which results of 2,226 patients are pending.

Meanwhile, 1,390 children were vaccinated in the district on Wednesday, of whom 143 received their first dose and 1,247 received their second dose.

A total of 3,988 doses were administered on Wednesday, including 614 first doses, 2,953 second doses and 421 precautionary doses. With this, over 4.93 million doses have been administered in Gurugram district till now.

