Active Covid infections cross 5,000-mark in Gurugram; 1,879 fresh cases reported

With Gurugram recording 1,879 fresh cases of Covid-19, the active case tally crossed 5,000 on Friday after eight months. The positivity rate in the district was 17% on Friday.

Of the total 5,356 active cases in the district, 36 patients are hospitalised and 5,320 are in home isolation.

The last time the active case tally crossed 5,000 in the district was on May 22 last year with 7,001 active cases.

On Friday, 743 people also recovered in the district, including two patients who were infected with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

According to health department data, Gurugram has so far reported 51 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, of whom one is active. No fresh Omicron case was recorded on Friday.

On Friday, the health department collected 11,008 samples for testing, which takes the total testing numbers to 2,355,327, according to the data.