Administration asks migrant workers not to panic due to lockdown rumours

The district administration on Wednesday stated that the Covid-19 situation is under control and that there is no possibility of a lockdown in the city, putting rest to rumours that a large number of workers were leaving the city in anticipation of a lockdown amid the rise in Covid-19 cases. Deputy commissioner Yash Garg urged people, especially migrant workers, not to panic but take precautions.

In 2020, thousands of workers had to go back in packed buses, trains or on foot to their hometowns in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and even after the imposition of a nationwide lockdown amid the surge in Covid-19 cases.

On Wednesday, Garg said industrial units in the district were functioning normally and the information regarding migration of workers was baseless. “Workers are not going anywhere and there is no need to panic as Covid situation is under control with only 1-2% of the patients requiring hospitalization. The number of patients has increased but a majority of them are in home isolation. We are keeping a close watch on the situation,” said Garg adding that there is no need of a lockdown in the current situation.

A visit to Rajiv Chowk, from where buses leave for Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, showed there was no exodus like situation. A bus operator, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said that there was only a minor increase in the number of people leaving the city and it was mostly due to elections in Uttar Pradesh and the marriage season in the next couple of months in these states. “There is no doubt people are scared about Covid-19 but the industrial units and construction sites are open so people will not leave yet,” he said, cautioning that migrant workers are getting anxious.

Industrial associations and unit owners in Manesar and Udyog Vihar also said the labour situation was presently normal and they had not witnessed any large scale migration of workers or absenteeism in their units, like what happened in 2020.

J N Mangla, president of Gurgaon Industrial Association, said units were working normally. “There is no curb on functioning of industrial units, so the workers need not worry about their jobs. We are keeping a close watch on the situation,” he said.

Praveen Yadav, president of Gurgaon Udyog Association, said there is no information of any worker leaving Gurugram from any industrial area. “These rumours are misleading,” he said.

Pawan Yadav, president of IMT Manesar Industrial Association, said workers should not pay heed to rumours regarding the lockdown and instead focus on observing Covid-appropriate behaviour.

In Udyog Vihar, the industrialists said workers were coming regularly to the factories and there was no trend of missing workers as was experienced in 2020. “We are focussing on Covid appropriate behaviour and social distancing so that units remain functional,” said Ashok Kohli, president of Chamber of Industries of Udyog Vihar.

Rajender Saroha, joint secretary of Bhavan Nirman Kamgar Union, Gururgam, said workers are panicking due to the rising Covid cases and the bitter experience of the last lockdown. “They are staying put presently because neither they have money to move nor are there many job opportunities in their native state,” he said.

Dileep Kumar, a worker at Rajiv Chowk, said he was going home because of a marriage in the family. “We are scared because of the current Covid-19 situation but will return to work,” he said.

