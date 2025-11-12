After Gurugram school shooting, Haryana Police launches Gen Alpha outreach

Four days after a shooting in Gurugram left an 11th-grade student critically injured, the Haryana Police has launched a first-of-its-kind outreach initiative targeting Generation Alpha, aiming to engage schoolchildren through awareness and partnership rather than punishment. “Ek Shaam, #GenAlpha ke Naam” includes tours of Dial 112 and cybercrime helpline 1930 to help teens understand emergency systems and digital safety. (@opsinghips/X)

The incident, in which a Class 11 boy allegedly shot his classmate using his father’s licensed pistol, has sparked state-wide debate on how early access to weapons, digital exposure, and emotional isolation are affecting adolescents. Police have detained two juveniles and recovered a pistol, two magazines, and more than 70 live cartridges.

In response, the state police will host a special event titled “Ek Shaam, #GenAlpha ke Naam” at the Dial 112 complex in Panchkula this evening, bringing together hundreds of head boys, head girls, parents, and principals from schools across the city. Officials said the event will help children understand the state’s emergency response systems, from field operations to cybercrime prevention.

“After the Gurugram shooting, it became clear that young people must understand how safety systems function — and how fragile things become when responsibility breaks,” said Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) O.P. Singh.

As part of the initiative, students will tour the Dial 112 command centre and cybercrime helpline 1930, which increasingly handles frauds and online scams involving teenagers. The aim, officials said, is to replace fear with awareness by showing that policing systems exist to protect citizens, not intimidate them.

Adding a cultural component, the evening will conclude with a classical music concert at the 112 auditorium in Panchkula. “Policing is not just about enforcement; it’s also about social grounding. Music reminds us of patience, harmony, and discipline — values that matter deeply at this age,” said an organiser.

Under the broader campaign, the Gen Alpha Platform (GAP) will enlist school leaders as partners in anti-drug awareness, safe school movement, and cybercrime vigilance initiatives. “Students influence each other far more than external authorities. If they lead the conversation, the culture shifts faster,” DGP Singh said.

The event will also feature interactions with Haryana Police Olympians and young IPS officers, who will mentor students on handling peer pressure, digital behavior, and confidence.

Senior officials said the Gurugram incident has triggered introspection on firearm safety, communication gaps, and supervision. Licensed guns remain legal, but the police have urged parents to keep weapons completely out of children’s reach. “Ultimately, this is about rebuilding trust and responsibility. Safety cannot be imposed — it must be co-created, especially with the generation that will inherit it,” said a senior police official.

If successful, officials said, the initiative could make Haryana the first state where students and police collaborate to create safer, more aware communities.