Air quality improves to ‘poor’ in Gurugram

The air quality in Gurugram took a turn for the better, enough to move from ‘very poor’ to the ‘poor’ category on Sunday.

According to the 4pm air quality index (AQI) bulletin of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Gurugram recorded an AQI of 277 on Sunday, in the ‘poor’ zone, compared to the reading of 334 on Saturday.

Delhi and Faridabad, the cities neighbouring Gurugram, experienced ‘very poor’ air quality on Sunday with AQI readings of 305 and 311 respectively.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

To control rising levels of air pollution in the National Capital Region (NCR), the Commission For Air Quality Management (CAQM) has constituted an enforcement task force which is coordinating with the inspection teams in all NCR states to review and monitor the situation.

In Haryana, 12 inspection teams have been constituted to examine activities in various sectors (industrial, vehicular transport, construction and demolition, dust from roads and open areas) aggravating the pollution levels.

According to the weather bulletin issued by the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi-NCR, the air quality is likely to improve further but remain in the ‘poor’ category on Monday and Tuesday. On December 8, the air quality is likely to remain in the moderate category and remain in poor to moderate category for subsequent days.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted dense fog at isolated places in the South Haryana region on Monday--a result of a fresh western disturbance.

On Sunday, Gurugram recorded a maximum temperature of 23.6 degrees Celsius, two degrees below normal, and a minimum of 10 degrees Celsius, which was two degrees above normal.

“There would be no significant change in the minimum temperature during the next 24 hours...the mercury will gradually fall by three to five degrees after that,” said Manmohan Singh, director of Meteorological Centre Chandigarh, a regional centre of the IMD.

The weather bulletin of the Meteorological Centre Chandigarh also issued a yellow weather warning (indicating authorities have to be prepared) predicting dense fog at isolated places in south and south east Haryana, including districts like Gurugram and Faridabad.