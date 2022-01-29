Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
All schools in Haryana to resume from February 1; cinema halls to open partially
gurugram news

All schools in Haryana to resume from February 1; cinema halls to open partially

The Haryana government on Friday announced that students of classes 10, 11 and 12 in government and private schools can resume physical classes from February 1
A health worker collects swab samples of a man for Covid-19 testing, in Gurugram on Friday. (Vipin Kumar /HT)
Published on Jan 29, 2022 02:06 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The Haryana government on Friday announced that students of classes 10, 11 and 12 in government and private schools can resume physical classes from February 1.

An order issued by the Chief Secretary, Sanjeev Kaushal, stated that universities, colleges, polytechnics, ITIs, coaching institutions, libraries and training institutes -- both government and private -- can also resume, with effect from February 1.

Institutions have been asked to advise students in the 15-18 age group to at least get the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine -- Covaxin -- before attending physical classes. Vaccination against Covid-19 for children in the 15-18 age category started across the country on January 3 this year.

The state government also allowed cinemas, theatres, and multiplexes among other such facilities to open with 50% seating capacity, while following Covid-appropriate behaviour, including social distancing and regular sanitisation.

Meanwhile, Gurugram recorded 1,545 fresh cases of Covid-19, three deaths, and 2,439 recoveries on Friday. According to the data released by the district health department, Gurugram has 8,391 active Covid cases, out of which 8,230 patients are in home isolation.

