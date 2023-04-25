Gurugram law student severely hurt in assault, university security staff booked

Gurugram: Police on Monday booked a university security staff member and a few students for assaulting a 19-year-old student of Amity University’s law faculty in Manesar last week. A case was registered under sections 323 (assault), 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Bilaspur police station on Monday. (Representational Image)

Police said the incident took place on April 19 when some students were driving rashly on the road outside the university gate. A PCR van nearby tried to stop the car but failed.

The victim, Aryan Sharma, who is a first year LLB student in the university, was nearby when the suspects raced away in the car.

“I informed police about the car. The students in the car abused me, then followed and assaulted me,” Sharma, a native of Ranchi in Jharkhand, said.

Victim’s father Harendra Kumar said that the suspects got irked with his son as he had spoken to police.

“When my son reached his PG, a group of a few students and security personnel carrying iron rods and sticks entered his room and brutally assaulted him. They threatened his life and left him in a pool of blood,” he said.

Police said other students informed the police control room and took the student to a private hospital from where doctors referred him to a multispecialty hospital in Gurugram.

Kumar said his son suffered grave injuries in the head and all over his body. “The security staff member, who was deployed for students’ safety, assaulted him for no reason,” Kumar said, adding that CCTV footage shows the suspects assaulting his son.

The family members are demanding suspension of the students and staff involved and demanded strict police action.

Rahul Dev, station house officer of Bilaspur police station, said that they are conducting investigation and are scanning CCTV footage to identify the students involved in the assault. “We have recorded the victim’s statement and have registered a case against the security staff member,” he said, adding that search is on for the suspect.

University officials did not respond to calls and messages seeking a response on action taken against the security staff member and students involved in the assault.

