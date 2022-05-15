At 46.8°C, city records season’s highest temperature; IMD issues orange alert

Gurugram: Gurugram on Saturday recorded the highest maximum temperature of the season this year at 46.8 degrees Celsius (°C) — eight degrees above normal, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert, saying that the heatwave in the city is likely to continue for the next two days.

At 47.8°C, Sirsa in Haryana recorded the highest maximum temperature in the state on Saturday. On April 29 this year, Gurugram recorded the highest maximum temperature in the past 43 years at 45.6°C.

According to the Met officials, dry weather, clear skies, and warm southerly winds from Rajasthan have been contributing to the intense heatwave conditions prevailing over south Haryana. The city on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 27.3°C — four degrees above normal, said the IMD.

Gurugram recorded a maximum temperature of 44.1°C and a minimum temperature of 29.2°C on Friday.

The Chandigarh IMD officials, meanwhile, urged the people to avoid stepping out from 12pm to 4pm for the next two days. “The heatwave conditions are likely to continue for the next two days, after which the weather is likely to improve, with the maximum temperatures dropping by three to four degrees,” said Manmohan Singh, director of IMD Chandigarh.

According to the IMD officials, a minor western disturbance is likely to bring a feeble precipitation in hilly areas and parts of Haryana and north Punjab. “This is likely to bring down the temperature by a few notches,” Singh said.

The IMD said there would not be any significant change in the maximum temperatures in northwest India in the next two days, but the temperatures could fall by two to three degrees thereafter.

