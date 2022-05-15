At 46.8°C, city records season’s highest temperature; IMD issues orange alert
Gurugram: Gurugram on Saturday recorded the highest maximum temperature of the season this year at 46.8 degrees Celsius (°C) — eight degrees above normal, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert, saying that the heatwave in the city is likely to continue for the next two days.
At 47.8°C, Sirsa in Haryana recorded the highest maximum temperature in the state on Saturday. On April 29 this year, Gurugram recorded the highest maximum temperature in the past 43 years at 45.6°C.
According to the Met officials, dry weather, clear skies, and warm southerly winds from Rajasthan have been contributing to the intense heatwave conditions prevailing over south Haryana. The city on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 27.3°C — four degrees above normal, said the IMD.
Gurugram recorded a maximum temperature of 44.1°C and a minimum temperature of 29.2°C on Friday.
The Chandigarh IMD officials, meanwhile, urged the people to avoid stepping out from 12pm to 4pm for the next two days. “The heatwave conditions are likely to continue for the next two days, after which the weather is likely to improve, with the maximum temperatures dropping by three to four degrees,” said Manmohan Singh, director of IMD Chandigarh.
According to the IMD officials, a minor western disturbance is likely to bring a feeble precipitation in hilly areas and parts of Haryana and north Punjab. “This is likely to bring down the temperature by a few notches,” Singh said.
The IMD said there would not be any significant change in the maximum temperatures in northwest India in the next two days, but the temperatures could fall by two to three degrees thereafter.
-
Pune district reports 62 new Covid cases in 24 hours
Pune: Pune district reported 62 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,544 deaths and 281 are active cases. Pune city reported 30 new cases which took the progressive count to 680,801 and the death toll stood at 9,713. Till now Pune district, as per the Co-WIN dashboard as of Saturday a total 18.30 million doses were registered.
-
At 44.2°C, Delhi sizzles on year’s hottest day yet
New Delhi: Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions prevailed across the city on Saturday as mercury shot to the season's highest level, touching 44.2 degrees Celsius (C) at Safdarjung, considered representative of Delhi's weather, and rising further to 47.2C at Mungeshpur. The previous record for the highest maximum temperature this year was 43.5C at Safdarjung on April 28-30, and in areas within Delhi, Sports Complex recorded 47.1C on April 30.
-
Ludhiana logs seven fresh Covid cases
Seven more people tested positive for Covid in the district on Saturday, pushing the total tally of infections to 1,09,909. While 1,07,601 of the total number have recovered, as many as 2,280 succumbed to the virus. At present, there are 28 active cases in the district, all of whom are under home isolation. The groom hails from Jalandhar, while the bride is a city resident.
-
VARANASI Traders of Kashi honoured Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday, presenting an Angvastram (stole) and a memento to him. Mahanagar Udyog Vyapar Samiti President Prem Mishra said that many schemes had been implemented under CM Yogi for the development of Kashi,. The traders submitted a memorandum to the CM, demanding that Mandi Tax should be abolished. Yogi assured them of considering the demand, Mishra said.
-
There were no windows... We were choking: Mundka fire survivors recount horror
Shazia Parveen had to attend a “special motivational programme” at her office in west Delhi's Mundka. She escaped with minor injuries. On Saturday, five more people were sent for medical aid, the last whom was discharged by 2pm. Survivors said there were would have been even higher were it not for two cranes that residents pressed into the rescue efforts. Most people were on the second floor attending the motivational speaker's session.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics