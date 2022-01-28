At 5.5°C, Gurugram shivers on second lowest minimum temperature of the season

The city on Thursday recorded the minimum temperature at 5.5 degrees Celsius (°C) -- two degrees below normal -- which was the second lowest minimum temperature of the season, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gurugram recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 4.8 degrees Celsius on December 22, 2021. The city, however, got a slight respite from the cold wave conditions on Thursday with a rise in daytime temperature owing to a sunny day. Gurugram recorded the maximum temperature at 18.1 degree Celsius, which was four degrees below normal.

On Wednesday, the city recorded the minimum and maximum temperatures at 6 degrees Celsius and 16.2 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The Meteorological Centre, Chandigarh -- a regional centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) -- on Thursday issued a weather bulletin, stating that a “fresh feeble western disturbance is very likely to affect the western Himalayan region from Saturday”.

“Under the influence of the fresh western disturbance, isolated pockets are likely to experience cold wave conditions, over the south Haryana region, during the next two to three days. ‘Cold day’ conditions in isolated pockets are likely during the next 24 hours, along with dense fog conditions during the night and morning hours. The minimum temperatures have been below normal in the past two days, but no significant changes are likely over the next 48 hours (two days), and the region will witness a clear sky during the day,” said Manmohan Singh, director of Meteorological Centre, Chandigarh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the IMD, a “cold day” is when the minimum temperature is less than 10 degrees Celsius and the maximum is at least 4.5 degrees Celsius below normal. A “severe cold day” is when the maximum temperature is at least 6.5 notches below normal.

Meanwhile, Gurugram on Thursday recorded the air quality index at 228 in the “poor” category for the third consecutive day, according to the 4pm bulletin issued by the CPCB.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

According to the weather bulletin issued by the Air Quality Early Warning System (AQWS) for Delhi-NCR (national capital region), owing to moderate winds and better ventilation conditions, which are likely to prevail for the next seven days, the air quality is likely to remain largely in the “poor” to “moderate” category over the next few days.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The wind speed will remain between six and 12 kilometres per hour (kmph) over the next three days, with the ventilation index -- a measure of air pollution based on the speed of the wind and the height of the column of air in which smoke or other pollutants mix -- is likely to be approximately 10,500 meters per second (m2/s) on Friday, and 8,200 m2/s on Saturday.

According to experts, a ventilation index lower than 6,000 m2/s with an average wind speed less than 10 kmph is unfavourable for dispersion of pollutants.