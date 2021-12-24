At Gurugram’s Bhondsi jail, inmates play radio jockeys

The Bhondsi jail in Gurugram has opened a radio station ‘Jail Radio’ and has been training prisoners with radio presentation skill programmes, to transform them into professional radio jockeys, for a better future, said officials on Thursday.

The prison authorities have turned a room inside the building into a broadcast studio, and the officials reach the inmates through speakers in the barracks. The pilot project, which started in January this year, has been gaining momentum, and a few other prisons across Haryana have been doing the same, they added.

The prisoners tune in the radio performances from 7.30am to 11pm, and 4pm to 7pm daily.

Muhammad Akil, director general of police (prison), said that setting up ‘Jail Radio’ is a major step towards bringing a positive transformation in the prisoners and also jails, and it is a unique initiative taken by the state government. “Jail Radio programmes are completely focused on the activities within the jail, and the performances are being presented by the inmates only. It is an in-house production, run just by the inmates,” he said.

More than 300 inmates had requested the jail authorities to train them as radio jockeys when they heard about the initiative, and the jail superintendent started giving them classes for the same, and 16 out of the 300 applicants were qualified in the first round. Initially, five inmates were trained for ‘Jail Radio’ and they further trained a few more inmates for the same.

Apart from the Bhondsi jail, the prison in Rohtak is also becoming popular for its inmates turned radio jockeys. There are more than 20 radio jockeys there, said officials.

Akil said that the programmes on songs, news, local folk songs and songs on demand are being aired.. “The project is very useful in these times when we have to create awareness among the inmates. It also has an entertainment quotient. When we want to pass any information , we air it on the radio and it reaches out to all inmates. Also, we make sure important information is passed when there is important or their favourite programms is aired,” said Harinder Singh, Superintendent Jail, Bhondsi.

The radio programme is run three hours each in morning and evening, said officials.

Akil said that in the middle of the 23 barracks is vocational and training center, with a hidden gem, Jail Radio. “The idea behind this initiative is as a part of vocational training program so that when they are freed from jail they can also try their career in this field apart from other crafts they have learned,” he said.

The inmates have already taken part in singing and dancing competitions and have wom several awards for the same. They are also trained with instruments and spend more than four years each in developing a new hobby.

A State of Art Studio, just like any modern studio, fitted with high end equipment, acoustic panels to balance the sound quality and motifs and portraits of who’s who of voice world, has been setup.

Officials said tt’s a LIVE Radio, whatever is happening inside the radio room is broadcasted live in all barracks of the Jail premises. On a Usual day the Radio Room Broadcast starts at 7.30am to 11am and then another slot between 4pm to 7pm. During the broadcast, the plans and schedule is planned well in advance. The usual schedule includes, Poetry, Raagni, Comedy, Motivational stories, Songs and devotional songs. Further on special days, like Independence Day, October 2, Holi Diwali, the plan is accordingly scheduled to address to festive mood.

Apart from Bhondsi, Rohtak jail is also becoming popular for their radio-jockey programmes. There are more than 20 jockeys who are trained in this art, said officials.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON