Auto driver tries to ‘kidnap’ woman in Gurugram’s Sector 22

An autorickshaw driver allegedly tried to ‘kidnap’ a woman, who was on her way home from the Sector 22 market on Sunday, forcing the woman to jump off the vehicle, which led to a minor injury, police said.

The incident came to light after the woman, a resident of Sector 22, took to Twitter on Monday to explain her ordeal. Instead of driving the woman home, the auto driver allegedly drove in another direction and paid no heed to her requests, said the woman in the her tweet. After sharing her horrific experience on social media, Gurugram police took notice and approached her.

Police said the woman, a communication specialist, took an auto from the auto stand of Sector 22 market around 12.20pm on Sunday for her home, which was just seven minutes away from the market. “I told the auto driver that I will pay through digital platform as I don’t have cash and looking at his setup which looked like he drives for cab aggregator, I thought he will be pretty much okay with that. He agreed and I sat in the auto. He was listening to devotional music at a reasonable volume,” said the woman in her tweet.

After reaching the T-point from where the auto was supposed to take a right to reach the woman’s residence, the auto driver took left and started going in the opposite direction. “I asked him why he is taking a left. He didn’t listen, instead he started shouting,” she tweeted.

The auto driver allegedly ignored her request and kept on blurting religious names. The woman hit the auto driver several times on his shoulder but he continued to drive.

“The only thought that came to my mind was to jump out. The speed was between 35-40 km/Ph before he sped up, jumping out was the only option. I thought broken bones are better than getting lost. And I jumped out of the moving auto. I don’t know how I got that courage,” she said.

After jumping from the auto, the woman started walking towards her home and kept on looking back to check if the auto driver was following her. She boarded an e-rickshaw on the way and reached her home safely. She was not able to note down the registration number of the auto. “I was in a different zone at the time of the incident and not able to note down the registration number,” she said.

The woman tweeted about the incident on Twitter, where people reacted and asked her to approach police. She visited Palam Vihar police station on Tuesday. Meanwhile, police had approached her after coming across her tweet.

“Visited Palam Vihar police station. Police assured me to trace the person,” she said adding that she hopes police will track the suspect. The woman has filed a complaint but refused to file an FIR and requested police to counsel the suspected auto driver.

Inspector Jitender Yadav, station house officer (SHO) of Palam Vihar police station, said they have approached the woman and recorded her statement. “We are scanning the CCTV footage of the area to track the auto driver,” said the SHO.