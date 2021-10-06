Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Badminton court at Manesar’s Nakhrola court revamped
gurugram news

Badminton court at Manesar’s Nakhrola court revamped

Published on Oct 06, 2021 11:31 PM IST
The indoor badminton court was upgraded following demands from Manesar residents, as the Nakhrola Stadium is the only public facility for badminton in Manesar.
By Kartik Kumar, Gurugram

The Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM) opened its redeveloped badminton court at the Nakhrola Stadium, located just ahead of Rampura Chowk flyover on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway, on Tuesday, making it the first sports infrastructure project carried out by the MCM.

Located in Sector 81, Nakhrola was one of the 29 villages that came under the jurisdiction of MCM upon its creation in December 2020. MCM officials said that the indoor badminton court was upgraded following demands from Manesar residents.

“There was a demand from residents for upgrading the badminton court, which was in a dilapidated condition, to an international standard. Subsequently, the matter was taken up on priority and a badminton court with synthetic mats was set up so that players can use it both for leisure and competitive training,” Ajay Nirala, executive engineer, MCM, said.

Nirala said that the MCM had floated tenders for setting up synthetic mats at Nakhrola sports complex for badminton as well as for kabaddi. “Cumulatively, the two projects cost around 3.24 lakh and the synthetic mats have a shelf life of at least 10 years. Once the work order was issued, it took the contractor around three weeks to complete the task,” Nirala said.

Officials said that last week, they also opened tenders for setting up solar octagonal streetlight poles across the sports complex so that the sports facilities can be used during the night as well.

Besides the badminton court, the sports complex has an open ground, where cricket, football and kabbadi are played.

“The only proper badminton court in Manesar is located inside a golf club, for which membership is needed. Hence, the requirement for a public badminton court that is accessible to all, with proper amenities, had been a longstanding demand of residents in the area,” KN Prasad, a resident of Sector 80, said.

