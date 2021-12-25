Bhondsi inmate caught with drugs while returning from court hearing

A 21-year-old convict lodged in the Bhondsi jail in connection with a murder, robbery and assault case was booked on Wednesday (December 22) for allegedly carrying drugs during a hearing at the Jhajjar court the same day, police said on Friday.

The suspect, Brijesh Singh, when returning from the Jhajjar court after the hearing was caught with a packet of sulfa (also called sulfonamide) drugs, said officials of the Bhondsi jail. A case has been registered against Singh under Section 20B (ii) of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Act, 1985, on Wednesday night.

According to Bhondsi jail officials, they have been struggling to stop smuggling of drugs, which the inmates bring inside the jail -- mostly when they return from hospitals or court hearings. The prisoners are able to smuggle drugs because police teams accompanying them do not maintain a strict vigil, the officials added.

Muhammad Akil, director general of police (prison), said, “Inmates returning from parole, court visits and hospitals often bring drug substances, SIM cards and cellphones with them... Strict frisking and three-layer checking is conducted to ensure that they don’t smuggle anything inside the jail. Baggage scanners often spot such substances, but if not, other items are checked before the prisoners enter the jail premises,” Akil said.

Police teams accompany the inmates, and they are not allowed to meet their families and friends without permission from the court and the prison department.

The police personnel need to keep a strict vigil to stop this menace, said the officials.

Akil said the jail authorities conduct search operations in all the barracks regularly, to ensure the usage of cellphones and drugs is not allowed. There were regular complaints of cellphone usage for extortion calls earlier, but now the situation is under control as the department scans CCTV footage regularly and also conducts human intelligence programmes.

Harinder Singh, jail superintendent, said that drugs are not available inside the jail unless it is thrown or carried inside the premises by the inmates and staff. “We are taking strict action against those found in possession of drugs or are found smuggling, they are booked under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC),” Singh said, adding that they have written to the Gurugram police to keep a check on the inmates and their movement when they are taken to the court or hospitals.

The Bhondsi jail houses all types of prisoners -- gangsters, murderers, robbers, snatchers and rapists among others, many of whom are rich and infamous. There are 23 barracks in the jail, including six security cells where dreaded gangsters are lodged.

