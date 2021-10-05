Biodiversity management workshop held for preparing action plan

As part of preparing a state biodiversity action and strategy plan, the Haryana State Biodiversity Board conducted a workshop for all stakeholders in the city on Tuesday.

Officials from forest and wildlife, fisheries, animal husbandry departments and members of NGOs and other organisations working for biodiversity management discussed biodiversity issues and possible resolutions.

“With these workshops, we have identified the existing threats or pressures on biodiversity management. From different stakeholders, we learnt about different issues like pollution of water bodies, lack of treatment facilities for wildlife, lack of knowledge among locals about their regional biodiversity, due to which, many a times, important resources are lost. We will be studying all these issues and connect with the stakeholders individually to find a common solution while preparing the action plan,” Vineet Kumar Garg, the chairman of the Haryana State Biodiversity Board, said.

This was the fourth workshop conducted by the board in the state, and a first in the city, ahead of preparing an action plan that will focus on preserving the biodiversity of the state for the next 10 years with available resources. The board has set a target of March 2022 for formulating the plan.

According to the targets of the National Biodiversity Action Plan (NBAP), an effective, participatory and updated biodiversity action plan must be made operational at different levels of governance. In this context, various states and union territories are required to prepare their own state biodiversity action plans in alignment with the NBAP.

Experts from the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), who attended the workshop, said that as the next step, discussions will be held at a block level to understand more about the issues from those who handle it on the ground level.

VP Uniyal, a senior scientist from WII, said, “All elements of the environment, be it birds, insects or plants, all work in sync and are essential in some or the other manner, and it is important to make people aware about these issues and work in an integrated manner. This biodiversity strategy and action plan aims to form a guidebook which will help all departments work together, while making sure that the biodiversity is not affected. From next month, we will start discussions at block level and reach out to school students also to make them aware.”