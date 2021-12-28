Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BJP leaders to mark Azad Hind Fauj’s victory in Andaman

A delegation of 129 BJP leaders from Haryana will leave for Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Tuesday, to commemorate the victory of Azad Hind Fauj, which liberated the islands from British rule on December 30, 1943, said senior party leaders on Monday
Haryana BJP president OP Dhankhar addresses a press conference at PWD House in Gurugram on Monday. (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
Published on Dec 28, 2021 05:33 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

A delegation of 129 BJP leaders from Haryana will leave for Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Tuesday, to commemorate the victory of Azad Hind Fauj, which liberated the islands from British rule on December 30, 1943, said senior party leaders on Monday.

Haryana BJP president Om Prakash Dhankhar, while addressing a press conference in Gurugram, said that the delegation will visit Cellular Jail, Viper Island and Flat Point -- which are closely connected to the Indian freedom movement -- at the islands on Tuesday.

“Many in the country were not educated about the great achievements by the Azad Hind Fauj on December 30, 1943, when it freed the islands. The BJP delegation will visit the same spot, and sing the national anthem to observe the day,” Dhankhar said.

The BJP president also said that the “party will make Indians aware of acts of patriotism and sacrifices”, which have not been revealed to the public yet.

GL Sharma, vice president of Haryana BJP, said that after visiting Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the party functionaries will visit Hussainiwala and Jallianwala to ensure that “stories of sacrifices made by our freedom fighters are spread to every nook and corner of the state and the country”.

