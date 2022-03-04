Breathalyser tests to check drink driving resume in Gurugram after two years

After a gap of two years, the city police on Friday resumed breathalyser tests to check drink driving. Incidentally, the resumption of breathalyser tests comes a day after four employees of a restaurant were killed after a speeding car, whose driver was under the influence of alcohol, allegedly rammed into two motorcycles on the Golf Course Road.

Police said the breathalyser tests were stopped on March 1, 2020, in order to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, as breathalyser tests require motorists to blow into alcometers that are exclusively used to measure the amount of alcohol in a driver’s breath.

Gurugram Police installed barricades at 13 locations on the Golf Course Road, MG Road, Sector 29, Sector 31, Sector 4/5 crossing, MDI Chowk, Sector 15 and in a number of busy spots between Sector 82 and 102 to pull up motorists who were under the influence of alcohol.

Ravinder Singh Tomar, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), traffic, said that they are resuming breathalyser tests from Friday and have formed 13 teams that will be headed by zonal officers. “Presently, we have 26 machines to test alcohol contents and teams are being provided with body cameras along with a video camera to record the entire proceeding before a motorist undergoes the alcometer test,” he said.

“Barricades are being installed in areas where there is a weekend rush. A lot of city residents visit restaurants, pubs, bars and nightclubs on Fridays and areas such as Sector 29, Sohna Road, Cyber Hub and Golf Course Road are favoured late-night hubs”, DCP Tomar added.

According to senior traffic police officers, the drive began around 10pm on Friday and will conclude by 2am. Nearly eight teams comprising seven members each were out on the streets across Gurugram to check the menace of drink driving.

In 2021, the traffic police in Gurugram penalised 247,000 commuters and collected ₹7.6 crore in fines, said police. The highest number of challans was issued for wrong-side driving and 32,618 commuters were fined for the same. Two-wheeler riders without helmets and parking irregularities also attracted fines. A total of 24,168 people were fined for not wearing helmets, while 23,690 people were taken to task for flouting parking rules, added police.

Police said that in 2021, the total number of fatalities on Gurugram roads was 409 and 574 people were injured. Out of the total deaths, as many as 193 were two-wheeler riders, which is a matter of serious concern for the authorities.

Police said drink driving is dangerous and is one of the key issues faced by the traffic police in Gurugram city. With the resumption of breathalyser tests, there is bound to be a reduction in fatal accidents, police added.

Police officials have also confirmed that ever since Covid-19-induced restrictions were lifted, incidents of drink driving have increased considerably and this has led to a surge in road accidents, particularly during the night. “To catch drivers under the influence of alcohol, we have resumed our prosecution drive through breathalyser tests,” said DCP Tomar.

Police added that traffic personnel have been frequently spotting visibly drunk drivers and getting their blood tests done to check the amount of alcohol in their bodies during accidents and are prosecuting them for the offence.

Delhi Police resumed alcometer tests in September 2021, but after rising cases of the Omicron variant were detected in December, they were forced to stop the tests, added police.

