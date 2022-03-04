Breathalyser tests to check drink driving resume in Gurugram after two years
After a gap of two years, the city police on Friday resumed breathalyser tests to check drink driving. Incidentally, the resumption of breathalyser tests comes a day after four employees of a restaurant were killed after a speeding car, whose driver was under the influence of alcohol, allegedly rammed into two motorcycles on the Golf Course Road.
Police said the breathalyser tests were stopped on March 1, 2020, in order to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, as breathalyser tests require motorists to blow into alcometers that are exclusively used to measure the amount of alcohol in a driver’s breath.
Gurugram Police installed barricades at 13 locations on the Golf Course Road, MG Road, Sector 29, Sector 31, Sector 4/5 crossing, MDI Chowk, Sector 15 and in a number of busy spots between Sector 82 and 102 to pull up motorists who were under the influence of alcohol.
Ravinder Singh Tomar, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), traffic, said that they are resuming breathalyser tests from Friday and have formed 13 teams that will be headed by zonal officers. “Presently, we have 26 machines to test alcohol contents and teams are being provided with body cameras along with a video camera to record the entire proceeding before a motorist undergoes the alcometer test,” he said.
“Barricades are being installed in areas where there is a weekend rush. A lot of city residents visit restaurants, pubs, bars and nightclubs on Fridays and areas such as Sector 29, Sohna Road, Cyber Hub and Golf Course Road are favoured late-night hubs”, DCP Tomar added.
According to senior traffic police officers, the drive began around 10pm on Friday and will conclude by 2am. Nearly eight teams comprising seven members each were out on the streets across Gurugram to check the menace of drink driving.
In 2021, the traffic police in Gurugram penalised 247,000 commuters and collected ₹7.6 crore in fines, said police. The highest number of challans was issued for wrong-side driving and 32,618 commuters were fined for the same. Two-wheeler riders without helmets and parking irregularities also attracted fines. A total of 24,168 people were fined for not wearing helmets, while 23,690 people were taken to task for flouting parking rules, added police.
Police said that in 2021, the total number of fatalities on Gurugram roads was 409 and 574 people were injured. Out of the total deaths, as many as 193 were two-wheeler riders, which is a matter of serious concern for the authorities.
Police said drink driving is dangerous and is one of the key issues faced by the traffic police in Gurugram city. With the resumption of breathalyser tests, there is bound to be a reduction in fatal accidents, police added.
Police officials have also confirmed that ever since Covid-19-induced restrictions were lifted, incidents of drink driving have increased considerably and this has led to a surge in road accidents, particularly during the night. “To catch drivers under the influence of alcohol, we have resumed our prosecution drive through breathalyser tests,” said DCP Tomar.
Police added that traffic personnel have been frequently spotting visibly drunk drivers and getting their blood tests done to check the amount of alcohol in their bodies during accidents and are prosecuting them for the offence.
Delhi Police resumed alcometer tests in September 2021, but after rising cases of the Omicron variant were detected in December, they were forced to stop the tests, added police.
-
Shane Warne dies of suspected heart attack at 52; causes of sudden heart attacks
There has been a rising trend of sudden heart attack in people aged 40-50 and even younger. Stress, sedentary lifestyle, excessive consumption of fast food, heavy smoking, are said to be some of the reasons behind it.
-
'Cannot process his passing': Kohli, Rohit react to Shane Warne's death
The passing of the legendary Shane Warne has come as a huge shock to Indian batter Virat Kohli and captain Rohit Sharma, as both tweeted their respect to the Australian great, who died of a 'suspected heart attack' on Friday.
-
Gavaskar slams 'Virat Kohli's out of touch' criticism after 45 vs SL in 1st Test
Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar on Friday slammed critics for calling Virat Kohli “out of touch” after the 33-year-old was dismissed for 45 in the first Test of the two-match series against Sri Lanka in Mohali. The Test match marks Kohli's 100th appearance in the format, making him the 12th Indian cricketer to reach the milestone. Kohli looked in sublime touch throughout his 76-ball stay before being befuddled by left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya.
-
'If people are not getting to see me score big, it is due to their expectations'
Virat Kohli has not scored a century in international cricket since November of 2019 but for the former India captain, it is not something that bothers him as long as he continues to play crucial knocks for India.
-
Hygiene tips: Here's how to lead healthy and safe sexual life, reduce STI spread
Reproductive and sexual health implies that people are able to have a satisfying and safe sex life, prevent sexual infections and have the capacity to reproduce and the freedom to decide if, when and how often to do so. In other words, having access to sexual and reproductive health services, quality information about maintaining a healthy lifestyle and physical and mental health services can help couples achieve optimal health and wellbeing.