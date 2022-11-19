Builder gets 60 days’ civil imprisonment in Rera contempt case

The Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Rera) of Gurugram has sentenced a builder, Salman Akbar, director of ILD Millennium Private Ltd, to 60 days of civil imprisonment in a contempt case. Rera adjudicating officer (AO) Rajender Kumar pronounced the sentence on Thursday.

“You are hereby authorised to detain Salman Akbar in civil improvement for 60 days and produce him on the 60th day of his detention before the adjudicating officer,” said AO’s order directed police.

On October 31, an arrest warrant was issued by the AO court to produce Akbar on or before December 21. The Rera court had ordered ILD Millennium Private Ltd to pay ₹27,30,376 to the complainant in the case, but the amount was not paid.

The matter dates back to January 2013, when the complainant, Garima Gupta, had booked a unit in the ILD Spire Greens in Sector 37, executing an agreement in January 2013. The promoter had to hand over possession in July 2016 but he failed to do so, after which she filed a complaint at the RERA court in November 2018, accusing the promoter of delaying in handing over possession of unit and for overcharging for the super area.

“The directors of judgement debtor were called by the AO office to file list of its assets and an affidavit stating the particular of its assets to satisfy the decree. But despite giving an opportunity, they failed to respond, leading to intentional disobedience of the orders of the adjudicating officer passed under XXXI Rule 41 (1) and (2) CPC,” stated the arrest warrant issued earlier.

In December 2021, the complainant allottee moved a petition in the AO court for the execution of the RERA court order that the promoter did not comply with.