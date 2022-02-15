Building collapse: Haryana chief minister Khattar orders structural audit by IIT

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday ordered the district town planner to ask professionals from Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) or similar institutions to conduct a structural audit of Chintels Paradiso and other housing complexes to detect defects in design or workmanship.

The department of town and country planning (DTCP) said they have reached out to IIT Delhi in this regard.

This comes after portions of a wall and ceiling of two flats in another Sector 109 housing complex collapsed on Friday and Saturday, just days after a collapse killed two people in Chintels Paradiso in the same sector on Thursday. It is still not clear what led to Thursday’s incident.

District town planner RS Bhath said he wrote to the director of IIT Delhi on Monday regarding the structural audit of Chintels Paradiso. Bhath also said that he received directions from the additional chief secretary, DTCP, Haryana, during his visit on Sunday. “We have requested IIT Delhi to provide us with technical consultancy services to assess the existing condition of the structures and the cause of the mishap; and send us clear recommendations as to whether the structures are safe; and if repairable, the methodology to be adopted,” he said.

CM Khattar said that the government, in principle, has decided that the DTCP, apart from structural engineers appointed by the builders, should also ask reputed government institutions to conduct a structural audit before issuing occupancy certificates to avoid such incidents in the future. He added that he was told other group housing societies in the vicinity are also showing signs of structural damage. The chief minister also directed the department to conduct the structural audit at the cost of the developer.

“Therefore, DTCP has been directed to identify such buildings, based on complaints received from resident welfare associations and other agencies,” he said.

Residents of at least 18 residential complexes have submitted complaints regarding poor construction to the DTCP office in the past two years, he added.

“The incident is unfortunate... The government will ensure that such incidents do not happen in the future. I am closely monitoring all the development related to the collapse and have directed senior officials to keep in touch with residents and to ensure they are getting all required support,” said Khattar, adding that strict action will be taken against those found guilty.

He ordered DTCP to immediately take action against all the directors of Chintels India Limited, Chintels Exports Private Limited, and Intels India Private Limited, structural engineers, architects, and contractors who constructed the residential tower, and the resident who had done additional construction work on the sixth floor.

Police are yet to arrest the suspects, despite the registration of two first information reports (FIRs). The first FIR in the case was filed on Thursday on a complaint by the husband of one of the victims of the tragedy. The second FIR, naming all the directors of Chintels India Limited, Ashok Solomon, chairman of the Chintels India Ltd, the structure engineer, architect and the contractor, was registered on Sunday.

Khattar also directed the local administration to provide alternate temporary re-accommodation to all affected families of Tower D immediately.

